Maybe soon people can once more fill need to connect socially

It has now been a full year that American life has been under the thumb of the COVID-19 pandemic. It could also be the beginning of our journey to the next normal when the restrictions on human interaction are lifted.

Last month, I attended my first in-person business meeting since 2020. I sat at a table, wearing my mask and socially distant from my table guests, both of whom were strangers to me. It was a business luncheon and so the icebreaker conversation began with simple questions about my guests’ respective business operations and how their models had changed with the pandemic.

While their explanations proved genuinely interesting to me, I was more excited with the simple fact that I was interacting — personally, not through a computer screen — with two people. Our conversation was not driven by an agenda; rather it was coming from a place of sincerity and real human interest. When the meeting ended, I was in no hurry to leave. I found another person to talk to, one who I did know on a personal level, one that I had not seen in person in at least a year. We shared small talk: “How have you been? What have you been up to?” And the inevitable, “What have you been doing during the pandemic?”

I left my meeting exhilarated and surprisingly satisfied. I had shared an experience with people outside my immediate family and co-workers. And wow did it feel good.

In my professional life I associate with people a lot. Before 2020 my life was a constant stream of meetings, receptions, dinners and events. I was accustomed to going to concerts and plays and get-togethers. To be honest, there were times I wasn’t excited. Another meeting? Do I really want to go to another reception? And the band playing this weekend? Eh, maybe next time …

For many, the quarantine last year gave us pause. It provided a break from what appeared like meaningless interaction, pastimes that fill time, and putting on airs when we’d rather not. Now, we can attend meetings in our pajama bottoms. Indeed, I have heard confessions from people who said they didn’t get fully dressed or made-up for their Zoom meetings, they enjoyed the convenience of working from home (if their jobs afforded such), and they were just fine not making small talk with others.

Pause is good for reflection, and many I have spoken with have shared their anxieties about not being able to socialize the way they used to. Some spoke of concerns for loved ones who because of medical conditions were unable to risk such engagements. Although the new year brought with it hope that this would soon be over, it also reverberated with sadness that so much had passed without the element of human connection.

The need to connect with other humans is a well-documented basic need, just like food and water. Fortunately, we have technology, but I’m talking about real, authentic connections with other people. As a performing arts presenter, I know firsthand that there is more going on in a live performance audience than simply watching something happen on a stage. If you’ve ever been at a concert in a sea of thousands of people all singing the same song, then you understand what I mean. Neuroscience will tell you that during that concert, during that moment, everyone is connected, everyone is involved in a shared common experience.

Physical connectedness is healthy. Scientists have proven for generations that as humans, touch is important. Babies need it to develop, friends need it to express their love for one another through hugs, handshakes (and bro-hugs). Let’s be honest, the elbow and fist bumps just aren’t the same. Human connection has psychological implications. Lengthy duration of loneliness can foster depression and isolation, and at the extreme they can be the precursor of suicide.

As of this publication, I have been vaccinated, and have had a couple more in-person meetings. As vaccines roll out more quickly and efficiently, and as the rate of infections decline, I hope that our return to safe socialization comes as quickly. We all need it.

https://www.contactmapping.com/blog/2019/4/18/connection-is-a-core-human-need-and-we-need-to-be-better-at-it

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-we-are-wired-to-connect/

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]