U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum schedules virtual discussion with ‘Ghost Army’ author

FAYETTEVILLE — The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum is inviting the public to join the museum’s curator, Jimmie Hallis, on Tuesday as he talks virtually with Rick Beyer about his book “The Ghost Army of World War II: How One Top-Secret Unit Deceived the Enemy with Inflatable Tanks, Sound Effects, and Other Audacious Fakery.”
The hourlong discussion will be held via Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be bought at by visiting the museum’s website. Current museum members can tune in for free.
Beyer is a best-selling author, an award-winning documentary producer and a longtime history enthusiast. With a take on history that is both “humorous” and “illuminating,” he has appeared on CBS News, MSNBC, CNN, The Discovery Channel, NPR and Fox News.
Beyer wrote and produced the PBS documentary “The Ghost Army,” which premiered in 2013. He also co-authored — with Elizabeth Sayles — the New York Times bestseller, “The Ghost Army of World War II.” The book and documentary are currently being developed as a Hollywood movie by “American Sniper” producer Andrew Lazar and Universal Studios.
The book tells the story of the summer of 1944, when a handpicked group of young GIs — including such future luminaries as Bill Blass, Ellsworth Kelly, Arthur Singer, Victor Dowd, Art Kane and Jack Masey — landed in France to conduct a secret mission. Armed with truckloads of inflatable tanks, a massive collection of sound-effects records, and more than a few tricks up their sleeves, their job was to create a traveling road show of deception on the battlefields of Europe, with the German Army as their audience.
From Normandy to the Rhine, the 1,100 men of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, known as the Ghost Army, conjured up phony convoys, phantom divisions, and make-believe headquarters to fool the enemy about the strength and location of American units. Between missions the artists filled their duffel bags with drawings and paintings and dragged them across Europe. Every move they made was top secret and their story was hushed up for decades after the war’s end.
“The Ghost Army of World War II” is the first publication to tell the full story of how a traveling road show of artists wielding imagination, paint and bravado saved thousands of American lives.
The museum is hosting the Ghost Army exhibit in its temporary gallery through April 25.