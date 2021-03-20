The arts contribute to local, state and national economies

It is often said that the arts feed the soul; but culture and the arts also fuel the economy directly: The arts contribute more than $800 billion a year to the US economic output amounting to more than 4% of GDP — Bloomberg

Locally, people often do not realize the contribution of the arts to local economy. Many believe that they do not deserve to experience the arts. The Americans for the Arts survey in Robeson County showed the nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $4 million dollar industry in our county and it supports 124 full-time equivalent jobs and generates $283,000 in local and state revenue. Communities that support the arts and culture are investing in an industry that supports jobs, generates government revenue and is the cornerstone of tourism.

The Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 study showed conclusively that the arts mean business for Robeson County.

In other words, when we go to the Givens Performing Arts Center, the Carolina Civic Center, Purple Door Productions, our new Community Art Guild House, or to the local school or church to see our children or grandchildren or family and friends perform or exhibit in a public school theater, dance or visual art experience, we contribute so much to the local and state economy.

It is not just admission dollars. It includes the gasoline used, the extra staff required, the equipment and materials used by the directors, the private lessons, the clothing purchased, the meals before and after, baby sitting expenses — the list of monies exchanged goes on and on. We are making major contributions to the economy and we are helping ourselves and our families to develop self-esteem and confidence, to learn, to relax, to feel a part of something bigger than ourselves and to celebrate positive potential.

We are honoring talents and cultures given. The same is true when we purchase objects of art — handmade pottery, leather goods, handwoven fabrics, handmade jewelry, homemade foods and delectables — all of those very special handcrafted gifts we give ourselves and others.

The arts have been growing much faster than the economy as a whole. Over the period spanning 2014-2016, growth rate for the arts was 4.2% compared to a 2.2% growth rate for the entire American economy.

Remember, you and your family deserve the opportunity to learn to “speak” the international language of the arts. The powerful arts and culture industry is export based and had a $25 billion trade surplus for artistic and cultural goods and services driven by its export of movies, television programs, video games, and more, according to Bloomberg.

The arts economy is real. Do not make the mistake of thinking that you do not deserve the warm, enriching best from time to time. Practice being generous to yourself and your loved ones with gifts that do feed the soul; but when you do, know that you are helping many others who are beneficiaries of the arts economy and need your attendance or participation, or purchase to put “bread and butter on their table.”

Arts & Economic Prosperity 5 was conducted by Americans for the Arts, the nation’s nonprofit organization for advancing the arts in America. It was established in 1960 and is dedicated to representing and serving local communities and creating opportunities for every American to participate in and appreciate all forms of the arts.

Nila Chamberlain is the chairperson and executive director of Development for the Robeson County Community Art Guild.