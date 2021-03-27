At least four Easter events planned in Robeson County

Holiday bunny to start visiting city residents

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor
The Easter Bunny takes a break at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton from visiting several local landmarks. On Monday the bunny will visit Lumberton residents, but events will be held throughout Robeson County in celebration of the Easter holiday.

<p>A Lumberton Fire Department firetruck was one of many places the Easter Bunny was seen in the days leading up to Easter. On Monday the bunny will visit Lumberton residents, but events will be held throughout Robson County in celebration of the Easter holiday.</p>

    LUMBERTON — Several child-friendly events will be scattered like eggs throughout Robeson County this week in celebration of the Easter holiday.

    The Town of Fairmont’s Recreation Department has scheduled an Easter egg hunt for 10 a.m. Saturday at the community park for children up to 12 years old. At 1 p.m. the same day The Robeson County Strong “Better Together” will hold an Easter egg hunt at 3463 Oakgrove Church Road in Lumberton.

    The Town of Maxton’s Recreation Commission will hold its fifth annual Easter event, but this time as a Drive-Thru Easter Giveaway at Beachum Park. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. and the giveaway begins at 6 p.m., and the event will continue until supplies run out.

    The giveaway is for ages 12 and under, and children must be present to receive a bag. Individuals are asked to remain in their car throughout the event.

    The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina invites the public to join them for an Easter Drive-thru event on Good Friday at 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Lumbee Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton.

    The first 1,000 participants will receive an Easter bucket, strawberries and cake. Children must be in the vehicle to receive an Easter bucket.

    The Easter Bunny has been busy in Lumberton leading up to holiday. So far the bunny has stopped at the Robeson County Public Library, Lumberton City Hall, the Lumber River, the Pine Street Senior Center, Mohr Plaza, Luther Britt Park, Lumberton Regional Airport and at more landmarks within the past two weeks.

    The bunny plans to see a select group of city residents who signed up for a visit starting Monday at 10 a.m.

    Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

