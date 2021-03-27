Garden in Kernersville ready to celebrate anniversary, tulips

Staff report
About 30,000 tulip bulbs will be in full bloom at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden throughout the month of April. The Garden also will celebrate its 10th anniversary during the month.

KERNERSVILLE — The 10th anniversary of the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden will commence with a host of events and thousands of tulips.

“We’ll be hosting a number of small, socially distanced events throughout the month of April, as well as offering guided tours of the Garden. We’ll also have over 30,000 tulip bulbs in full bloom,” said Adrienne Roethling, interim executive director of the garden in Kernersville.

To catch the latest information on events and excitement throughout the month of April, visit the Garden’s Facebook page.

“The garden gift shop will also be open extended hours and stocked with lots of wonderful items for the entire family,” Roethling said. “And it’s not too early to shop for that perfect Mother’s Day gift.”

The Garden is seeking volunteers to help during April and throughout the year.

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden is located at 215 South Main St. in Kernersville.