Video series shows benefits of and how to renovate historic buildings

April 2, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Individuals looking to renovate historic buildings are encouraged to watch the Building Block Series: NC State Historic Preservation Office How-To Videos.

Leverage N.C. has partnered with the professional team at the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Office to create videos to help guide individuals through the agency’s resources and get them prepared for the next historic rehabilitation project.

The series will run 10 a.m. April 19, May 3 and May 17.

In addition to offering information on how to tackle historic building rehabilitation project, the series will also show individuals how to become eligible for tax credit incentives that can provide financial rewards beyond those received upon a completed project, including community pride, job, and often businesses or renewed residential uses.

The series will educate people on the benefits to investing in historical buildings and the state and federal assistance available , said Lumberton Downtown Coordinator Connie Russ-Wallwark, who endorsed the series.

“I don’t think people realize that if they want to renovate a building that sometimes these buildings qualify for tax credits,” Russ-Wallwark said. “You can actually get money back in a tax credit to renovating a building.

Speakers for the four-part series include Brett Strum, Sarah Woodard David, Jennifer Cathey and Andy Edmonds.

All webinars are free to attend and are available at leveragenc.org.