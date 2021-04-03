Lumberton interactive mural project nears creation phase

LUMBERTON — The rendering is complete for the first of many interactive murals to be installed throughout downtown Lumberton.

The Design Committee of the N.C. Main Street Lumberton group has been working on several projects to visually enhance the downtown area while encouraging participation in the arts.

One of these projects is to create interactive murals on the walls of various businesses in the downtown district. Interactive murals are incomplete murals that are only complete with the help of the spectator, bringing the art to life.

These small murals will include a variety of designs ranging from bird and butterfly wings to bubbles and balloon designs for people to pose with and photograph.

“That is our goal, to bring more people downtown for a photo opt,” said Connie Russ-Wallwark, Lumberton’s Downtown Development coordinator. “They can share those type of things on social media.”

Each mural will be in close proximity to the flora and fauna mural painted in 2018 by muralist Scott Nurkin. The 40-feet-high by 100-feet-wide mural is located in the future pocket park location on North Elm Street.

“The mural that Scott Nurkin did is gorgeous. That is a huge — what we call — showpiece,” Russ-Wallwark said. “These will be smaller pieces that will be more interactive, that you can stand in front of and do quirky little poses and take pictures.”

Joy McGugan, a local artist and retired art educator, has designed the first mural planned for the wall of Washington’s Men’s Store. She was inspired by a similar mural in Aberdeen, which she and her mother visited just to get a photograph of the inspirational design.

The decision to place the first mural on the men’s store was reached because of the location and cooperation from the owner, Russ-Wallwark said.

“It faces Second Street, which has high visibility from traffic, and it also is that facing wall to the plaza,” Russ-Wallwark said. “It’s in such a prominent location for the plaza overall.”

McGugan said she feels that this initial interactive mural in Lumberton will inspire other artists and art groups to create additional designs, ranging from whimsical to realistic to abstract creations, which is the overall goal of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton.

“This small mural will be one of several we hope,” Russ-Wallwark said. “We’re hoping that this will be one of many arts installations so we can create some type of art walk.”

The first step in the mural process is prepping the wall, Russ-Wallwark said. This will be done in the coming weeks, then McGugan will begin painting the mural. The target date for completing the first mural is June.

The project is made possible in partnership with the Robeson County Arts Council, Lumberton Visitors Bureau, Rediscover Downtown Lumberton and a Façade Improvement Grant from the City of Lumberton.

Additional projects on the Design Committee’s drawing board include window displays and unique crosswalk designs.

“We’re very excited. We’re hoping to do small projects over a span of time,” Russ-Wallwark said. “It’s going to be an ongoing process.”

The projects are intended to add to the growing arts presence in the downtown area, said Russ-Wallwark. At least two local restaurants, Happenings on Elm and Adelio’s Italian Restaurant, promote local artists’ works.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater also supports local visual artists in addition to the musical and theatrical performances they offer. Other signs of growth in the area include Purple Door Productions and the soon-to-open Inner Peace Arts Center.