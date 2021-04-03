Author with Lumberton roots gets second faith-based novel published

Staff report
Author Kim Teague, a former Lumberton resident, recently released her second faith-based suspense novel titled “Deadly Pretense.” The book is available in paperback and e-book through Amazon. Courtesy image

<p>Teague</p>

LUMBERTON — Kim Teague, an author with Lumberton roots, will again merge faith and suspense in her latest novel titled “Deadly Pretense.”

In her books, Teague portrays characters facing real-life challenges while striving to live their faith in an imperfect world. Her passion lies in bringing her characters — along with her readers — to a deeper trust in God and His unfailing promises.

In her latest novel, a routine assignment for TV reporter Kate Peterson suddenly thrusts her into the midst of a dangerous encounter — an encounter spun from a web of deceit. During her investigation of a wealthy Washington, D.C., business owner, Kate discovers the lies reach far beyond one man. When she is given information by a visiting European princess, the stakes turn deadly.

Elk Lake Publishing, Inc. published the 338-page novel, which is available in paperback and e-book. “Deadly Pretense” is available at Amazon.com, as is Teague’s first novel “The Secret of Jenny’s Portrait.”

Kim Teague and her husband, Barry, make their home near the coast of North Carolina.