Two local organizations have scheduled inaugural golf tournaments for the spring

LUMBERTON — Two local organizations have scheduled inaugural golf tournaments for later this spring.

Lumbee Warrior Golf Tournament

The Lumbee Warriors Association will hold its first event May 28 beginning with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The purpose of the tournament is to raise money in support of the Association’s Scholarship Fund and various community benevolent activities. The Association typically depends on money raised annually during its military ball but COVID-19 restrictions cancelled 2020’s event and could cause the cancellation of the 2021 ball.

It costs $200 to sponsor a hole and $240 to sponsor a four-man team. The Association also is accepting direct donations of any amount. All donations are tax deductible. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 3766, Pembroke, N.C.

For more information, contact Sgt. Maj. Gary Deese at 910-734-3057, or Master Chief Petty Officer David Locklear at 757-439-5350.

Randy Rust Memorial Golf Tournament

The Robeson County Church and Community Center will hold its first ever Randy Rust Memorial Golf Tournament on June 4 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament is held in honor of Randy Rust and his family, for whom the Center has held a special place in their hearts. The annual golf tournament ran for 10 years before being renamed.

“In order to solidify his legacy and long-standing relationship with the Center, we have chosen to rename our annual golf tournament after him, in perpetuity,” said Brianna Goodwin, RCCCC director.

Players can look forward to a day of food, fun and fellowship, with all proceeds from the day’s events funneling back into programs, such as RCCCC’s food pantry.

Cash prize contests include closest to the pin, longest drive, and most accurate drive. First-place contestants will be awarded $300, $250 for second place.

The registration fee for individual players is $75, $260 for a team of four. Registration fees can be paid online at robesongolf21.eventbrite.com, or by mailing a check with the memo Golf 2021 to RCCCC at 600 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358. The check should include the players’ names and a contact number.

The registration deadline is May 21.

Businesses or individuals wishing to donate or sponsor the tournament may do so by contacting [email protected]