All county libraries open to the public again; hours of operation change Monday

After all the Easter eggs are hunted, hop on into your local library! We are so happy to be open again.
All seven locations are welcoming patrons through our doors. You can use the computers, WiFi and study tables. Remote printing, copying, and faxing services are available. You can browse the shelves for your next adventure. We have stacks of brand-new books waiting to be checked out! We are continuing to offer Express Checkout for any patron that prefers that contactless service. The only service by appointment at this time is access to the genealogy room because of limited space.
When you visit your library, we kindly ask that you wear a mask, keep 6 feet between yourself and others, and sanitize your hands. This helps keep our patrons and staff safe. When possible, please keep visits to an hour so everyone has an opportunity to use library services.
We have been reopened for two weeks and it has been so wonderful to see so many people coming in and enjoying the libraries! We have missed our patrons so much while we had limited services.
Beginning Monday, we will start a new operating schedule in Lumberton and Pembroke. Lumberton will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pembroke will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a noon to 1 p.m. lunch closing; and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
We know evening and weekend hours have been missed! We are so thrilled to expand our schedules. Our libraries in St. Pauls, Maxton, Rowland, Red Springs, and Fairmont will continue their regular schedules. Give us a call at 910-738-4859 or visit our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org for full operating schedules and locations.
The Make & Take craft bags have been a huge hit with our library kids over the past several months! We have loved seeing how creative our little readers can be. We are beginning preparations for a great big summer of fun at the library, so we have to take a break from our weekly Make & Take craft bags. We cannot wait to share our summer program details with you soon. Until we can make that announcement, we have another wonderful service that we hope you’ll take advantage of this month!
Our Outreach Department at the Main Library is offering Family Storytime Kits! These kits include two seasonal picture books from our Outreach collection and a themed craft with instructions. Our staff packs up the books and crafts in one easy-to-grab bag and you have instant family fun! At the moment, we have springtime books! We are offering this program to encourage families to spend more time together reading and being creative. The next time you read a story with your child, pick a part of the story to turn into a silly song and have your child sing along with you. Singing slows down language, allowing your child to hear the smaller sounds in words. It is also very helpful when learning new words. These kits are free and available to the public while supplies last. We hope they bring joy into your home.
We look forward to seeing you in the library soon!
Katie Fountain is the director of the Robeson County Public Library.