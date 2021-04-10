Exhibit tells ‘Prisoner of War Experience’

Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience” can be seen May 4 through Aug. 22 in the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum’s temporary gallery.

The 1,200-square-foot traveling exhibit is based on the thematic organization of the National POW Museum – Capture, Prison Life, Those Who Wait, and Freedom. After years of development, the traveling exhibit was completed in the fall of 2013. The intent of this exhibit is to introduce the public to the prisoner of war story. The exhibit is free to the public.

Museum hours are Tuesdays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. To schedule a free reservation to tour the museum, visit the museum’s website or call 910-643-2775. Individuals with preexisting conditions and can’t wear a mask, are asked to contact volunteer services to arrange a visit by appointment. These visits will take place Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

The U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum is located at 100 Bragg Blvd. in Fayetteville.