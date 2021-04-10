Pechmann Fishing Education Center releases April workshop schedule

Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville has released its April workshop schedule.

All courses will be led by trained volunteers and Wildlife Commission staff. A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Preregistration is required. The Center’s COVID-19 policies are stated on their website and must be followed during visits.

The schedule is:

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Introductory Fishing for Adults, 6-9 p.m.

— Thursday: Basic Fishing Knots and Rigging, 6:30-8 p.m.

— Friday: Surf Fishing Workshop, 6:30-8 p.m.

— April 17: BOW Fly-Fishing Workshop, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ($20 fee, women only)

— April 22: Fly-tying Forum, 6:30-8 p.m. (in-person and virtual)

— April 24: Basic Rod Building Course, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Registration for all clinics and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.