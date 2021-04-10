What’s Happening

April 09, 2021
LUMBERTON — Ninety-six golfers raised more than $29,000 for a record-breaking day at the Southeastern Health Foundation’s 30th annual Swing for Good Health Golf Tournament.
The tournament was held April 1 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. It was a beautiful, but windy day with 24 teams competing for cash prizes, special hole prizes, and two hole-in-one opportunities.
The annual annual golf tournament provides financial assistance for medical, nursing and allied health students in Robeson County and the surrounding region that are committed to caring for the community through the Horace E. Stacy Jr., Academic Scholarship Endowment. Horace Stacy Jr., was a dedicated volunteer, past Foundation board chair and was instrumental in setting up the academic scholarship endowment to provide opportunities for local students to gain knowledge and learn skills that will help serve our community.
“Congratulation to all our winners and supporters,” said Sissy Grantham, Southeastern Health Foundation executive director. “This tournament and many scholarships would not be possible without the local businesses and individuals participating as sponsors, prize donors, golfers and volunteers, understanding the value of those who have chosen to study medicine, nursing or allied health and who plan to return to this community to practice.”
The first-place winners, who posted a score of 54, were Mike Chuchacz, Kyle Covington, David Lowery Jr. and Mickey Strickland. The team received a $1,000 cash prize.
The second-place winners, with a score of 56, were Ryan Bass, Allen Campbell, Trey Martin and Roy Williamson. The team received a $500 cash prize.
John Haskins, Dennis Hunt, Jamie Locklear and Adrian Lowery placed third. The team received a $250 cash prize.
Allan Campbell claimed the prize for closest to the pin on hole #2, and Kyle Covington received a prize for closest to the pin on hole #12. The award for the longest drive on hole #3 went to Lennie Barton.
The tournament provided players with an opportunity to win a hole-in-one prize sponsored by Lumberton Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Hummer, however, there was no winner.
“We would also like to thank all of the tournament sponsors for this event would not be possible without the support of local businesses and individuals,” Grantham said.
Ace Sponsors were Revels Contracting Service, Inc., and Robins and Morton. The Eagle Sponsors for the tournament were Kenny Biggs; Campbell’s Used Cars; Contempora Fabrics; Credentials Social Club; Jason and Kelli Cox; Dairy Queen of Lumberton; First Bank; First Call Parts; Forms and Supply; HealthKeeperz; Mary Lou Herring; Lumbee River EMC; Lumberton Cellulose – Georgia Pacific; Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Hummer; Musselwhite, Musselwhite, Branch & Grantham; UNIFI; and Fred Williams.
The Birdie Sponsors for the tournament were Cape Fear Construction, Realty One Group Heritage, Smith’s Refrigeration and Valic. Beverage Sponsors for the tournament were Coastal Southeastern United Care, Drs. Christopher Karshner and Dillon Burns, Renie and Doug Mills, and Smith’s Refrigeration.
Hole Sponsors were AirLift of North Carolina; Aon; Joe Barnhill Jr.; BB&T, now Truist; Bleecker Buick GMC; Bob’s Jewel Shop; Brisson Drugs; Buie Farms; Carolina ID Consultants, P.C.; Century 21; The Real Estate Center; Dairy Queen of Lumberton; Edward Jones; Golden Corral of Lumberton; Lumbee Guaranty Bank; McNeill Jewelers; McNeill Mackie Funeral Home; Dr. DuBose Medlock-General Surgery; Oliver Oil Company; Real Quick Oil Change; Joseph Roberts, MD; Betty Hall-Robinson; Rust Enterprises; S. Preston Douglas & Associates, LLP; Sign City-Signs & Prints; Mr. and Mrs. Andy Weaver; Wedge Capital Management; and Mr. and Mrs. Coble D. Wilson Jr.
Food was donated for the tournament by Arby’s, Chick-Fil-A, Golden Corral and Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q.
Provided products and gifts for the tournament were Adeilo’s, Biggs Park Mall of Lumberton, Canteen Vending, Contempora Fabrics, El Zarape, Farm Bureau, First Call Parts, Forms & Supply, Maurice’s Pepsi Bottling Company, Pinecrest Country Club, Proforma Promographix, Quik Print, Robins & Morton, SpaceLabs, Staples, and Tomlinson’s. And UNC Health Southeastern departments Business Development, Marketing, Public Relations, Engineering/Maintenance, Food & Nutrition Service, Southeastern Lifestyle Day Spa, Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center and volunteers.
To learn more about the SeHealth Foundation, call 910- 671-5583 or logon to www.southeasternhealth.org/foundation.