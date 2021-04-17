What’s Happening

April 16, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

•April 17

Talent competition: The Carolina Civic Center’s virtual My Time to Shine talent show will premiere at 7 p.m. For more information, call 910-738-4339.

•April 22

Stand down: The Bladen County Veterans and Community Stand Down will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christian Activity Center, located behind Elizabethtown Baptist Church.

•April 24

Food trucks: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 111 E. Third St. in Lumberton.

Arts on Elm: Arts on Elm is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Water Street between West Second Street and West Fifth Street in Lumberton.

•April 30

Fish fry: The Robeson County Shrine Club will hold its annual fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bill Sapp Recreation Center and Biggs Park Mall.

•May 28

Golf tournament: The Lumbee Warriors Association will hold a fundraising golf tournament at 9 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. For more information, contact Sgt. Maj. Gary Deese at 910-734-3057, or Master Chief Petty Officer David Locklear at 757-439-5350.

•June 4

Golf tournament: The Randy Rust Memorial Golf Tournament will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

•June 12-13

Kickball tournament: Robeson County Strong will hold an Adult Kickball tournament from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 317 Cottingham St. in Maxton. To join, call 910-381-5356.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.