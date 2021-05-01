Lumberton woman releases book about her mother the ‘Cake Lady’

The late Lucille Evonne Matkins Teel, the “Cake Lady,” is shown preparing one of her many cakes. She is the inspiration behind the recently released book titled “Our Cake Lady: A Collection of Lessons Learned, Recipes, and Loving Memories from My Mama.” The book was written by Teel’s daughter Pamela Teel Wright. Wright

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton woman is introducing Robeson County to her “mama” in her first book, titled “Our Cake Lady: A Collection of Lessons Learned, Recipes, and Loving Memories from My Mama.”

Pamela Teel Wright, a retired school counselor, recently released the book and will hold a signing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton. During the signing, Wright will talk about the book’s inspiration, her mother the late Lucille Evonne Matkins Teel, and share some lessons written about in the book and a few recipes.

“She baked cakes for people and sold cakes, but the reason I later wrote the book is because she was much more than just a cake baker. She was an awesome mother as well,” Wright said.

Wright is a graduate of North Carolina Central University, with a bachelor’s degree in community health education and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling. After serving many years as a school counselor, she decided to share what her mother instilled in her and her siblings.

“Inheritance is when you leave something to someone, but legacy is when you leave something in someone,” Wright said. “That’s what she did for us. She left her mark on all of us.”

Wright, the youngest of five girls, experienced a series of family gatherings that were made that much more special by her mother, Lucille. For many years, Teel was an active member of the Missionaries’ and Pastor’s Aid at Union Chapel United Church of Christ in Alamance County. Being such a dedicated member of a Southern church, Teel was known for bringing various sweet and savory dishes to share with her church family, according to Wright.

Wright begin writing about her mother while Lucille was living in a rehab facility after suffering a stroke in 2012.

“As she was sleeping, I thought about all the things I had learned from, all the lesson she had taught me, so I started jotting it down,” Wright said.

After Lucille passed away on May 1, 2013, Wright reflected on the book written by Robert Fulghum titled “All I Really Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”

“Everything I knew, I learned from my mother — how to act, how to be,” Wright said.

For years after her mother’s passing, family members began asking Wright about her mother’s recipes, which were kept in various notes and Southern Living magazines — Lucille’s favorite.

“I did not plan to write a book,” Wright said.

But that’s what happened after encouragement from family members and a close friend.

The book is filled with numerous life lessons, such as how to act like a lady and show respect, tips on buying quality clothes that will last for years, and the importance of a good reputation. Throughout the book, Wright also shares some notable memories of Lucille.

“Growing up my mother was very quiet, but as she got older she talked more,” Wright said.

Lucille Teel was a woman who spoke frequently about politics and was steadfast in her beliefs.

“She believed in God. She believed in family. She believed in coming together,” Wright said. “Christmastime was a big time, but it wasn’t about the gifts. It was just about us being together.”

Teel also was a dedicated grandparent who took the time to listen to her grandchildren’s problems and the struggles they faced, Wright said.

“They always depended on her to give them wise advise,” Wright said. “She encouraged them to do their best, and when life was not going the way they wanted it to go, she still encouraged them.”

Some of Lucille’s famous recipes shared in the book are her Cherry Nut Cake and Brown Sugar Pound Cake and her Never Fail/7-Minute White Icing.

“None of it is fancy cooking by any means, just some good home cooking,” Wright said. “For me, some of my favorites are her sweet potato casserole and hash brown casserole.”

Lucille was the type of woman to save and jot down recipes at any given time.

“She had a gift. She could look at a recipe and tell if it would be good or not, or if it needed more of this and less of that,” Wright said.

“Our Cake Lady: A Collection of Lessons Learned, Recipes, and Loving Memories from My Mama,” published by Trilogy Christian Publishing, is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

