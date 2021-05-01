Sorority chapter receives award for 30 years of Adopt a Highway participation

April 30, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
The Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. recently received the Distinguished Star Award for 30 years of participation in the Adopt a Highway program. Shown are members Lavonda McLaughlin, left, Patricia Blue, Latasha Murray, Lisa Troy, President Sharon Scott, Diane Surgeon, Teresa Hargett, Wixie Stephens, Mary Cole and Alice McLean Melvin near one of the two signs where the star was placed.

The Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. recently received the Distinguished Star Award for 30 years of participation in the Adopt a Highway program. Shown are members Lavonda McLaughlin, left, Patricia Blue, Latasha Murray, Lisa Troy, President Sharon Scott, Diane Surgeon, Teresa Hargett, Wixie Stephens, Mary Cole and Alice McLean Melvin near one of the two signs where the star was placed.

LUMBERTON — The Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. recently was awarded a crystal Distinguished Star Award for 30 years of participation in the Adopt a Highway program.

The award was presented by the North Carolina Department of Transportation under the auspices of Gov. Roy Cooper for the sorority’s 30-year dedication to cleaning Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton. The award is signed by Cooper and NCDOT Secretary J. Eric Boyette.

It reads, “30th Adopt-a-Highway, NC Department of Transportation, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, In appreciation for your ongoing commitment and dedication for keeping NC roadsides clean. 1990-2020.”

On April 10, the sorority cleaned a 4-mile stretch of the the highway, picking up 16 bags of trash, and installed a 30-year star on each of their two signs.

Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter has been cleaning the 4-mile stretch four times a year since April 19, 1990. As Adopt a Highway volunteers, Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter was recognized for their service to protect the environment and enhance the quality of life for all North Carolinians.

This success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of volunteers like Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter, said Sharon Scott, chapter president.

Zeta Amicae of Lumberton, friends of Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter, also participated in the cleanup. Both Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter and Zeta Amicae of Lumberton provide numerous service projects to the Robeson County community.

“We are so happy to be doing our part to keep North Carolina highways beautiful,” Scott said.

Co-chairs of the Lambda Eta Zeta Chapter Adopt-a-Highway Committee are Lavonda McLaughlin and Janna Blue.