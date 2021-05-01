RCPL ready with virtual summer reading program with a theme is ‘Tails and Tales’ theme

Piszczor

The Robeson County Public Library is gearing up for PAWsome summer fun! While we will not be able to host in-person programming just yet, you will be able to join us online for some FINtastic virtual programs. Our staff is working WHALE-y hard to provide an enjoyable and safe summer reading experience, and we can’t wait for you to see what we have planned.

Have you picked up on this year’s TURTLEtastic theme yet? That’s right! This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales,” which combines lovable animals and literacy. The program will run for seven weeks, starting June 21 and ending Aug. 7.

Who can participate? All ages are eligible for program registration.

Why is the summer reading program important? Not only does it keep children and families engaged through the summer months, it also promotes literacy and lifelong learning.

Want to know the best part? It’s free to participate! All you have to do is register and complete the program to earn a prize bag filled with goodies. All prizes are while supplies last. Each age group will also have at least two raffles, which the patron is automatically entered upon completion.

Every year the library plans a reading challenge and this year’s will look much the same as years past. The challenge includes the Turtle Tots (ages 4 and under), Chameleon Kiddos (ages 5 to 12), and Toucan Teens (ages 13 to 17), each reading a total of 1,000 minutes. Our Alpaca Adults (18 and up) will read four books.

We are excited to launch a new virtual platform called READsquared that will make logging minutes and books easier from home. Registration will begin June 21 on the READsquared website or on the READsquared app, which can be downloaded for free. Staff will also be able to assist with program registration in person. If patrons are unable to log in virtually from home, a paper reading log can be provided for staff to update online when it is turned in. We will provide more information on the new platform soon.

We have a great lineup of weekly programs for each age group planned and some engaging community events. There will be storytimes, guest speakers, tutorials, challenges, and Zoom hangouts, just to name a few. Please make sure to check our website at www.robesoncountylibrary.org and our social media pages for updates as summer approaches.

Would you or your business like to help support our summer reading program? We are accepting sponsors for coupons, gift certificates, prize/raffle items, and monetary donations. All sponsors will be included on summer reading marketing materials. Have questions? Please contact Lauren Piszczor at [email protected] or Katie Fountain at [email protected] A sponsorship letter and form can also be picked up at any of our locations. Your sponsorship will help enrich our community, and we truly appreciate any support.

Lastly, we have opened our doors with minor limitations, and we are so happy to see familiar and new faces visiting the library every day. We hope as measures continue on a downward trend that we get back to normal sooner rather than later, but in the meantime, we are here for you whether in person, over the phone, or virtually.

Thank-you for continuing to stay safe, together.

Lauren Piszczor is an Adult Services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.