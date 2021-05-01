Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines honors three troop leaders in Robeson County

April 30, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
<p>Edge</p>

<p>Walters</p>

<p>Cummings</p>

RALEIGH — Three Robeson County troop leaders have been awarded for their service and dedication, according to Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines.

Pam Cummings, who leads Troop #699 in Lumberton, and Crystal Edge, who leads Troop #3588 of St. Pauls, both received the Distinguished Service Award. The award recognizes volunteers who have contributed remarkable service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Myra Walters, the leader of Troop #17 in Lumberton, received the Girl Scouts of the USA Appreciation Pin, which recognizes an adult volunteer who has delivered outstanding service to at least one area or program delivery audience.

Council-level adult awards and recognition honor volunteers for their outstanding service and contributions to the council, girls and the entire Girl Scout movement. To earn the awards, the recipients perform beyond expectations for their position and have supported Girl Scouts’ mission delivery goals in one or more of the following functional areas: membership, development and community cultivation, volunteer relations and support, program, leadership, and council support service.

“Our council recognizes outstanding individuals like Pam, Crystal and Myra each year to show our gratitude for their commitment to our movement and making a difference for girls,” said Shawna Peaks, vice president of Learning and Development at Girl Scout — North Carolina Coastal Pines. “It is because of the leadership and dedication of volunteers like them that we are able to continue to build girls of courage, confidence, and character.”

People interested in building the female leaders of tomorrow can visit www.nccoastalpines.org to learn more about volunteering with Girl Scouts.