Man with Lumberton ties graduates with honors from Navy primary aviation Training

May 7, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
Kelly Hayes Williamson Jr. recently completed Primary Flight School Training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida. He is the son of Lumberton’s Susan Powers Hardwick and Kelly Williamson. Courtesy photo

Kelly Hayes Williamson Jr. recently completed Primary Flight School Training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida. He is the son of Lumberton’s Susan Powers Hardwick and Kelly Williamson.

MILTON, Fla. — Kelly Hayes Williamson Jr. has completed primary aviation training at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, home of Training Air Wing FIVE, in Milton, Florida.

Williamson graduated April 2 in the top 5% of the class, earning recognition on the Commodore’s List with Distinction. His next step will be attending jet pilot training at NAS Kingsville, Texas, one of the Navy’s premier locations for jet/strike aviation training.

Kelly is the son of Lumberton natives Susan Powers Hardwick and Kelly Williamson. He is the youngest of 14 grandchildren of the late Bill and Polly Powers of Lumberton, and one of seven grandchildren of Betty and Robert Evans of Dillon, South Carolina.