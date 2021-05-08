What’s Happening

LUMBERTON — A local church is looking for the public’s assistance in providing bottled water for the students of Rowland Norment Elementary School.

For the past few weeks, the members of Bethany Presbyterian Church, located at 700 E. Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, have been collecting bottles of water for the school. So far the church has been able to deliver a pallet loaded with 1,920 bottles of water to the school and is planning its next drop-off on May 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“In the community we want to bring light to the fact that this school needs water,” Pastor Halene Church said.

The church’s goal is to collect 21,400 bottles of water, which would be enough for each student to have two bottles of water a day over the course of 25 school days.

The water collection drive was prompted when the church’s pastor asked the school’s leaders what is needed most. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the school system had to ban the use of water fountains, which are considered a multiple touch point.

“We can’t really use the fountains due to COVID, so we were really in need for some bottled water to keep down the spread,” said Candi Blackmon, school Data manager.

Bottle water is something that can serve as an alternative to milk, Blackmon said.

“They are extremely helpful throughout the day ‘cause they (students) still have their recess time. Some don’t like milk and some are allergic to milk,” Blackmon said.

Hearing of the need, Church sprang into action and has already overseen the delivery of the first batch of water. The second drive will help students get through the remainder of the year.

The church’s leaders chose to help the school because of it’s proximity — less than a mile away — and the historical connection. Some of the church’s members once taught at the school.

“Our church is near the schoolhouse, so we thought that we would get involved with the neighborhood,” said Linda Carter, chair of the Christian Education Committee, the church committee tasked with overseeing the drive.

Carter’s personal appreciation for giving also pushed her to participate in the drive and many others the church holds to help the community.

“The act of giving, I just love it,” Carter said.

The pastor describes the church as being a “Matthew 25 Church.”

“[A]s a Matthew 25 church in the Presbyterian Church USA, it is about vital congregation, structural racism and to address poverty,” Church said. “As Bethany Presbyterian Church has been a light and beacon in the community for many years, we felt it was important to partner with the school closest to our church.”

The church’s long-term goal is to raise money to buy a no-touch water fountain and provide each student with a reusable water bottle.

“We want that school to know that we are here for anything they need,” Church said. “We made an agreement with them that we’re going to partner. Anything they need, we will provide and let the community know so they can also come out for whatever we do.”

The school will hold a formal ceremony soon to name the partnership between the church and the school after two former teachers and church members, Cecelia Boykin and Bonnie McNeill. Boykin touched many lives for many years as a teacher at Rowland Norment, and McNeill is said to have been the first African American woman to teach at the school.

“On behalf of Rowland Norment Elementary School, we want to say thank you, thank you, thank you for your great generosity,” Blackmon said. “We appreciate the support and the help, and we value your sacrifice and your love poured out to us during this pandemic.”

For information on how to donate, call Carter at 910-258-6160.