What’s Happening

•Today

Comic show: The Lumberton Toy & Comic Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton.

•May 28

Golf tournament: The Lumbee Warriors Association will hold a fundraising golf tournament at 9 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. For more information, contact Sgt. Maj. Gary Deese at 910-734-3057, or Master Chief Petty Officer David Locklear at 757-439-5350.

•June 4

Golf tournament: The Randy Rust Memorial Golf Tournament will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

•June 12-13

Kickball tournament: Robeson County Strong will hold an Adult Kickball tournament from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 317 Cottingham St. in Maxton. To join, call 910-381-5356.

Ongoing

Walking classes: The Lumber River Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging is holding Walk with Ease classes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Monday through June 18 at their headquarters, located at 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke. To register contact Kayla Lowry by calling 910-775-9741 or 910-734-9646 or 910-734-9646, or emailing [email protected]

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.