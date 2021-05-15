Ashtyn Thomas wins My Time to Shine competition

LUMBERTON — When the second and first runners-up for the Carolina Civic Center’s My Time to Shine Talent Competition were named, contestant Ashtyn Thomas already had accepted defeat.

“I was like, ‘Man this is some real tough competition,’” Thomas said.

Imagine Thomas’ surprise when she was named the seventh winner of the regional competition, which premiered virtually this year for the first time.

“It was just crazy,” Thomas said. “I thought that all of my competition was really talented. I’m surprised that I won.”

The talent competition, which consisted of singers, dancers, and more, was held to pit the region’s best against each other. Auditions were held in 2020 to determine qualifying contestants to showcase on the theater’s stage, but the competition was postponed a year because of the pandemic. All but four contestants returned to compete in this year’s show.

Thomas’ voice was challenged by 15 other contestants this year for the top spot.

Judging this year’s competition were Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett, Chief District Court Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre and Derrick Thomas, an inspirational rapper.

Winning the competition earned Thomas a $1,000 cash prize, courtesy of Speech Fundamentals owner Katrina Brewington. Second place went to Alaira Jacobs, who sang “Impossible Dream.” Jacobs won $500, courtesy of Dr. Dalton P. Brooks. Nate Prince placed third with his mime presentation of the song “You’re Bigger, winning $250, courtesy of Tamara Collins Kemp CPA. Addison Long, who sang “Listen,” was named the People’s Choice winner and took home $200.

The winning song Thomas performed was “Warrior,” by Demi Lovato.

“It’s really a strong song,” Thomas said. “The song is about overcoming adversity, and I think that is one of the most powerful stories you can tell and it’s one of the hardest messages you can convey on stage.”

To prepare for the show, Thomas took voice lessons and practiced frequently.

“I think the preparation that I took before performing helped prepare me for it,” Thomas said.

Thomas is a 15-year-old student at Village Christian Academy. Her experience on stage comes from participating in pageants and her performance in one play. When she isn’t singing, she keeps herself busy with sports like tennis, cheerleading and soccer.

Thomas plans to save up the money she won in the competition.

“I want to save that and invest that,” Thomas said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@www.robesonian.com or 910-416-5865.