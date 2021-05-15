Church and Community Center pick two high school students to paint murals

High school students Maggie Underwood and Arizona Carter were recently named winners of the Home Store Mural Contest for their original designs. Both will receive a $1,000 cash price and $1,000 in material to paint their mural on the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Home Store. They are shown with Brianna Goodwin, Robeson County Church and Community Center executive director. Courtesy photo Shown is the winning art work by Maggie Underwood, a sophomore at Lumberton High School. Underwood’s work will be painted on the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Home Store. Courtesy photo Shown is the winning art work by Arizona Carter, a 19-year-old student at Robeson Early College High School. Underwood’s work will be painted on the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Home Store. Courtesy photo Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The artistic concepts of two high school students soon will be permanent fixtures on the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Home Store.

Arizona Carter and Maggie Underwood recently were named the winners of the Home Store Mural Contest, meaning they will have the opportunity to paint their murals on the Home Store’s exterior wall, which is about 150 feet wide. Each student won a $1,000 cash prize and each will receive $1,000 to buy supplies to be used in painting an approximately 25-by-50-foot portion of the exterior wall.

“It was really special to me that we ended up selecting two high school students because to have the youth be involved in such a permanent and lasting fixture of hope for this area in West Lumberton, I think it was really significant,” said Brianna Goodwin, executive director of the Robeson County Church and Community Center.

The two students were judged based on their ability to provide a colorful design concept that reflects Robeson County and the mission of the Robeson County Church and Community Center.

“We developed a criteria that was based on several things: creativity, originality, whatever you would typically find in an artistic judging rubric,” Goodwin said.

The contestants were independently judged by Goodwin and RCCCC’s Resource Development Coordinator Chasity Scusa, and the winners were decided based on the highest average score.

The contest aimed to have three winners; one high school student, one college student and a professional artist.

“The way the cards fell, we didn’t have any college level submissions and so that’s why we ended up selecting two high school students, which worked out perfectly because we liked their renderings a whole lot,” Goodwin said. “It just worked out really well.”

Center leadership has yet to choose a professional artist to paint the third mural. The RCCCC chose not to decide on a winner because submissions did not reflect the Center’s desired theme.

“We will continue looking in that category,” Goodwin said.

Underwood, a 10th-grade student at Lumberton High School, created an image with a farm and church situated on rolling hills.

“She included a farm theme, and we know that Robeson County has that tie to agriculture, and so that really resonated with us,” Goodwin said.

The church reinforces the fact that “faith is a driving force for our residents here in Robeson County,” Goodwin said.

In the foreground the image depicts a hand reaching out to give a basket of produce to another outstretched hand. The words “BE THE DIFFERENCE” is stretched across the top of the image.

“I believe helping others is the way to be the difference,” wrote Underwood in her description of the meaning behind the image. “I incorporated local crops, a Carolina blue sky, a church and a barn to represent local community images.”

“I just thought that was beautiful symbolism and really just a true reflection of our community here being such a rural county and having the agriculture ties,” Goodwin said.

Carter, a 19-year-old student at Robeson Early College High School, will paint a scene that is quite familiar to Robeson County natives. The image shows the Lumber River flowing toward a sunset. The river is framed by trees and wildlife native to Robeson County.

In her image description Carter wrote: “In this landscape piece, I decided to represent Robeson County’s diversity through the native flora and fauna to the area along with the Lumber River which supports all local wildlife and inhabitants. I decided to use migratory animals that I seen growing up in Robeson County to symbolically represent the freedom to move as we all please.”

Goodwin was impressed with Carter’s depiction of a well-known county landmark.

“In hers we have the symbol of the river. We have the symbol of some of our animals that are native to Robeson County. You have some of the trees native to Robeson County,” Goodwin said. “It was just a really beautiful image of what it’s like to be out on the Lumber River and to experience that so that’s why hers was selected.”

By participating in the murals, Carter and Underwood are choosing to be part of downtown Robeson County’s “legacy,” Goodwin said.

“I thought about how in 30 years they could drive by, they can see this and in future generations say ‘I was part of this,’” Goodwin said. “To have them be a part of the legacy of making a difference in Robeson County, the legacy of integrating art, the legacy of modernizing our downtown area, and to not just bring in the adults but the youth, has been a special thing.”

Center employees will prep the walls throughout the month of May, and a schedule will be developed for each artist in June.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.