Purple Door Productions revises production dates for ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.

May 14, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
Showings of "The Sweet Delilah Swim Club," are set to run through the month of May. The play is a comedic production by Purple Door Productions. Courtesy photo |Purple Door Productions

Showings of “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” are set to run through the month of May. The play is a comedic production by Purple Door Productions.

Courtesy photo |Purple Door Productions

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions has revised the dates for comedic production of “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”

Showtimes are now scheduled to continue Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a matinee show May 23 at 3 p.m. The comedy will be presented in Purple Door Productions’ intimate new studio theatre, located at 215 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton.

From the same writers who created “Always a Brides-maid” comes a play about five members of the girl’s swim team at North Carolina State University in the 1980s who vow to remain friends by meeting each summer for a weekend at the Outer Banks. Across years of vacations, viewers will follow their lives, loves and losses.

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com under “Sweet Delilah Swim Club.” A hyperlink to the Eventbrite event page will be available on the Purple Door Facebook page. Individuals can also call 910-224-4000 for reservations and information.

All COVID-19 guidelines issued by the North Carolina state government and by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. People are asked to check the Purple Door Facebook page for complete guidelines. Reserved seating will be used for social distancing.

The production of “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” is supported by grants through the North Carolina Arts Council and Grassroots Arts Program funding via the Robeson County Arts Council.

Follow Purple Door Productions on Facebook and Instagram to meet the cast and for behind-the-scenes specials.