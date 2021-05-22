What’s Happening

•May 28
Golf tournament: The Lumbee Warriors Association will hold a fundraising golf tournament at 9 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. For more information, contact Sgt. Maj. Gary Deese at 910-734-3057, or Master Chief Petty Officer David Locklear at 757-439-5350.
•May 28-29
Pottery workshop: The Museum of the Southeast American Indian will hold a pottery workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. To register, send an email to [email protected] or call 910-521-6282.
•June 3
Alive After: Rivermist is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza as part of the Alive After 5 concert series.
•June 4
Golf tournament: The Randy Rust Memorial Golf Tournament will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.
June 7 and 11
Doll workshop: The Museum of the Southeast American Indian will hold two doll-making workshops, one on June 7 at 9:30 a.m. and the second on June 11 at 4 p.m. To register, call the museum at 910-521-6282 or send an email to [email protected]
•June 12
Mars programs: The Robeson County Planetarium and Science Center will be offering public programs featuring Mars rovers Perseverance, Curiosity and Zhurong at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Center is located at 100 Hargrave St. in Lumberton, in the old cafeteria. To schedule a time for your small group or family, contact Joy Ivey at 910-671-6000, ext. 3381.
•June 12-13
Kickball tournament: Robeson County Strong will hold an Adult Kickball tournament from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 317 Cottingham St. in Maxton. To join, call 910-381-5356.
•June 14
Composting class: The Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center will hold a composting class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. To register, contact Mack Johnson by June 10 at 910-671-3276.
•June 17
Alive After: Hip Pocket is scheduled to perform from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza as part of the Alive After 5 concert series.
•June 18
Career fair: The Seed Harvest and Development Enterprise, along with the Lumberton Juneteenth Committee, will be holding the inaugural Minority Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lumberton High School parking lot.
Ongoing
Walking classes: The Lumber River Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging is holding Walk with Ease classes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Monday through June 18 at their headquarters, located at 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke. To register contact Kayla Lowry by calling 910-775-9741 or 910-734-9646 or 910-734-9646, or emailing [email protected]
Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.
Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.