Woman with ties to Red Springs releases inspirational book titled ‘Bent Pages’

RED SPRINGS — A woman with Red Springs roots recently released a book for people looking for hope in the face of loneliness, loss, depression or heartbreak.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anne Hope’s “Bent Pages” is a “must-read” for those looking for a fearless story laced with humor and poignancy geared toward lifting one to a new level of healing and joy.
The author introduces the book best in her own words.
“From the time I was a child, one of my habits that drove others in my family crazy was to bend the corner of a page down on a book I was reading if it contained information I wanted to remember and look back on,” Hope wrote. “It was easy to tell which books I had read and had been inspired by … there would be many bent corners. This book is a snapshot of bent corners of pages in my life that have inspired and taught me. They are moments I never want to forget, even if it’s painful. They have made me who I am. They are my history. And I wouldn’t change that for the world!”
Hope is a former Christian singer/songwriter, who grew up in Red Springs. She received her graduate and undergraduate degrees at Wake Forest University, where she also played basketball. She has been a college professor, a Division I college basketball coach and college administrator. She has been active in Christian ministry over the years, including initiating campus groups of Athletes in Action, writing courses, music ministry, missions, and teaching and speaking engagements. She was a sports newspaper columnist early in her career and has, over the course of time, remained an avid athlete.
Hope now lives and works out of her home in Kansas City, Missouri.
”A psychiatrist friend once told me that he could gain a good understanding of how people become the individuals they are merely by having them write down their 10 earliest memories,” Anne wrote. “And, if he could then get those same people to write down their top 10 most important decisions they have made in their lives, he felt he could gain a keen insight into what decisions they might need to make in the future to change the course of their lives for the better.”
Hope sets out to examine those very memories and decisions for herself in “Bent Pages.”
Readers can buy “Bent Pages” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.