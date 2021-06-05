St.Pauls’ Edge takes first place in selling of Girl Scout cookies

ST. PAULS — Chloe Edge, of St. Pauls, has been named the Robeson County top seller for the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program, making this her eighth time on top.
Edge sold 2,346 boxes of Girl Scout cookies during the annual cookie program that began in January and ended in March. Teagan Hunt, of St. Pauls, placed second with 2,316 boxes sold, and Khloe Brown, of Parkton, placed third with 759 boxes sold. The top three sellers all represent Troop 3588, based in St. Pauls.
Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a long-held tradition for girls, with recognition as a top cookie seller a coveted honor. Being named a top seller goes beyond what’s in the box because it highlights a girl’s determination to set and achieve goals, develop business and financial literacy skills, and enhance their entrepreneurial spirit. This recognition also demonstrates a girl’s mastery of five skills — goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics — as she runs her very own cookie business.
This year posed new challenges because of COVID-19 precautions, and the Girl Scout top sellers persevered to innovate new ways of reaching customers.
“This year we were focused on providing girls with opportunities to develop important skills and earn proceeds for their troops while staying safe during the pandemic,” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program was like no other, and our top sellers conquered new challenges to reach their goals while providing moments of joy to fellow Girl Scouts and cookie customers alike.”
Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines sold more than 2 million boxes of cookies with approximately 6,800 Girl Scouts participating in the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program. More than 1,500 girls sold more than 400 boxes of cookies each. Additionally, 322 girls sold more than 1,000 boxes each.
Councilwide, the average number of boxes sold per girl was 300. Nationally the average number of boxes sold by Girl Scouts is about 165. This year, girls throughout the council collected donations to send 50,232 boxes of cookies to men and women proudly serving our country through Operation Cookie Drop. This culminates in more than a million boxes delivered through this councilwide service project since its inception in 2005.
Joining the Robeson Girl Scouts, the overall council top sellers are Allison Bundle, Jayleena Gilmore and Haley Emmett. Bundle, of Onslow County, placed first by selling 7,100 boxes. Gilmore, of Craven County, placed second with 6,500 boxes, and Emmett, of Harnett County, placed third with 5,834 boxes.
“I have learned through the Girl Scout Cookie Program how to run a business, promote my product, interact with people, and be successful,” Bundle said. “My troop plans on using our proceeds for a trip to Dollywood, badges and Girl Scout activities, and to help fund our Gold Award projects.”
For more information on the Girl Scouts Cookie Program, visit their website at www.ncccoastalpines.org.