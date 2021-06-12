Lumbees are focus of exhibit to debut June 29 at Fort Fisher State Historic Site

Staff report
Fort Fisher will debut a new exhibit focusing on Lumbee Indians at Fort Fisher June 29. Courtesy photo

KURE BEACH — Fort Fisher State Historic Site will debut on June 29 a new exhibit depicting the contributions and story of Lumbee Indians at Fort Fisher titled “A Memory A People Could Not Forget: Lumbee Indians at Fort Fisher.”

Guest curated by the Museum of the Southeastern American Indian and the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, the Civil War exhibit conveys the vital role played by Lumbee Indians in building the fort’s massive earthworks alongside free and enslaved African Americans.

Faced with the reality of conscription and brutal working conditions, the Lumbee Indians endured seemingly endless labor demands in building what came to be known as the Gibraltar of the South. This new exhibit uses text, maps, photographs and diagrams to show the grim price paid by individuals who were transported more than a hundred miles from home to construct the colossal Confederate fortress.

