Area artists can now apply for Artist Support Grants

June 11, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — Applications for Artist Support Grants are now available for Robeson County artists.

This grant program, funded by the N.C. Arts Council, provides the opportunity for regional consortia of local arts councils to award project grants to artists in their regions. These grants support professional artists in any discipline and at any stage in their careers to pursue projects that further their artistic and professional development.

Types of fundable projects include creation of new work; purchase of equipment and materials; professional development workshop; travel support for expenses associated with a professional opportunity, such as participating in an exhibition or a conference and development; and upgrading of promotional materials such as brochures, DVDs, CDs, and websites .

Artist fees are also allowable expenses under the new program.

Grant amounts vary from region to region. Statewide, they range from $300 to $5,000, though most grants are between $500 and $2,000. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. A list of participating counties, deadlines for each region, and a primary contact for each consortium are available at the Arts Council website, https://www.theartscouncil.com/.

Artists in the Robeson-, Cumberland-, Hoke-, Sampson- and Scotland-county region can contact Kennon Jackson, of the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, by phone at 910-323-1776 or email at [email protected] for more information about the application process.

The deadline for artists in the region to submit applications is Sept. 7.