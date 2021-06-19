Purnell Swett graduate competing for Miss North Carolina crown

June 18, 2021
Staff report
Rowdy

HIGH POINT — A woman with Robeson County ties is on the road competing in the Miss North Carolina pageant being held Wednesday through June 26 at High Point Theatre.

Miss Central Carolina D’Amrah Rowdy and 34 other local competition winners from across the state will be seeking the crown.

The preliminary competition will take place Thursday and Friday evenings, with the new Miss North Carolina being crowned June 26. The areas of competition are private interview with the judges, talent, onstage interview/social impact initiative and evening gown.

A graduate of Purnell-Swett High School, Rowdy is a rising sophomore at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where she is a dancer on the spirit squad, an orientation leader, peer mentor and a member of the volunteer group W.O.M.E.N. For her talent presentation, she will be performing a tap routine to Michael Jackson’s “Bad.”

She is the daughter of David and Angela Rowdy of Rowland.

The winner of Miss North Carolina will compete at the Miss America competition in the fall. Miss America is the largest scholarship provider for young women in the country. This will be the pageant’s 100th anniversary.