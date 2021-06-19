Musicians with Robeson County ties up for three Josie Music Awards

I am horrible at basketball. That’s not a confession, you probably knew that about me already. However, I have become a decent but unlikely coach — to my 8-year-old that is.

It’s Father’s Day weekend, and I have a birthday in just a few days, a significant one. So, naturally this is a time for me to reflect on years past and what life looks like moving forward. I mentioned earlier that I’ve become a bit of a basketball coach, although admittedly I’m a bad player. Here’s where I’m going with that.

In the late days of spring, my youngest daughter got really interested in shooting basketball and she asked me to play with her. She is 8 and I love that age because she doesn’t know yet how terrible I am at the game. She’s not bad — she can beat me easily in a game of horse. But I’m not that good either.

In my household, I’m known as “the arts guy.” My wife, although she is impressively creative, always refers to me as the artist. And honestly, when it comes to athletics, she’s years past me, having been a college athlete and triathlon participant. My old friend and champion basketball player, Abdul Ghaffar, once spent a lunch break or three trying to show me how to shoot better. It isn’t his fault that I still look like a caveman heaving a rock, but I’m still not that great. I am, however, decent enough to play along with my kid.

A lot of parents, I presume, would love for their children to follow in their footsteps. Some people might expect my kids to be theater buffs, musicians, actors, or creatives because I am. And I can tell you that while they are all creative in their own respects, I don’t see them trying to be like Dad. And that is OK with me. My father was the outdoorsman. I looked up to him like you would expect, but I remember one day as I stood in a quiet, barren field with a shotgun in my hands, one of his buddies saying, “if he’s got it in his blood, he’ll be a hunter.” And the old guy was wise; so was my dad. He knew I liked guitars, paintbrushes and cameras. It wasn’t in my blood. And while I know it probably disappointed him, I don’t think my dad ever asked me to go hunting again.

My dad was one of my biggest supporters. He didn’t always understand what I was interested in, but he found ways to ensure I had what I needed to pursue my dreams and be successful at whatever I chose. He also passed that trait down to me. I am “the arts guy” and that’s not going to change, and my children are going to be whoever and whatever they want to be. And I am going to support them.

That brings me back to basketball, and by now you need to understand that I really am bad. But my 8-year-old doesn’t know that — well not yet. Part of the reason she doesn’t know it is because when she asks me to play with her, I do it without hesitation. It brings her joy, and as her dad, that brings me joy. She’s better than I am, which doesn’t say much, but I can see potential. If her interest grows, we may sign her up for a recreation team or groom her for collegiate sports. It depends entirely on her.

Never in my life have I considered myself a basketball coach or even a good player, but I wear the self-ascribed tag of “the unlikely basketball coach” with pride because I am committed to supporting her. I’m pretty good at throwing her the ball off the foul line and watching her shoot hoops repeatedly, each time seeing her get better and more confident in herself. That, I think, is what my goal is: to encourage and support her.

I’ve exposed my children to all of the things I find enjoyable — symphonies, rock concerts, movies, plays, paintings and photography. They’ll always have that cultural knowledge and appreciation, and that’s all I can ask for. In much the same way, my daughter has helped me grow a healthier appreciation for basketball. No offense, Abdul; you tried man, but my feet are like two stone appendages with extra gravity keeping them low to the ground.

Perhaps in another 10 years, I can sit in the bleachers, yelling at coaches until they bounce me from the stadium for accusing the referees of cheating my little girl out of a point or two. For the record, at the time of this writing — and certainly now as you’re reading it — my daughter has moved indoors for cooler activities. I’m learning that time with children is fleeting, and while she may be over her basketball phase, at least for now, I’m glad that I embraced being a coach to her for just a little while.

The most important lessons in life that I have learned have been the ones that sought me, and not the other way around. I couldn’t be a prouder father, and, God rest his soul, I’m sure my father would be proud of me.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there putting smiles on their children’s faces. I’ve reached a mature age when their happiness is my happiness, and as I embark on a new chapter of my life, I can count being an “unlikely basketball coach” as one of my best gifts ever.