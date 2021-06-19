Musicians with Robeson County ties up for three Josie Music Awards

Staff report
The duo Mark McKinney & Co. has been nominated for three Josie Music Awards. The award show is scheduled for Sept. 17-18 at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Mark McKinney & Co., a band whose members hail from Robeson County, has been nominated for three 2021 Josie Music Awards.

The awards include Musician of the Year for guitarist Jonathan Locklear, Duo of the Year; and Entertainer of the Year (Duo).

Held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the Josie Music Awards is an all-genre music award ceremony that includes a red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards remains the largest independent artist award show globally, according to the show’s website.

Mark McKinney & Co. is familiar with winning awards. McKinney is the recipient of the Josie Music Awards’ Modern Country Male Vocalist of the Year in 2020.The duo has won five Carolina Music Awards including Guitarist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Song Writer of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year, twice.

The band was formed November 2016 by brothers Jonathan Locklear and Andrew Locklear, and Mark McKinney. Andrew Locklear died May 9, 2020. He wrote the band’s first single, “Grandpa’s Song,” in 2018.

The band later released “Livin’ The Salt Life,” which was No. 1 on 94.9 in North Myrtle Beach for six weeks straight; “Anyway She Wants It”; and “Man I Miss It.” Their music is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and many other music apps.

Over the past five years, the duo has performed nearly 600 shows, averaging about 12-15 shows a month, mainly in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area. The band performed at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in 2017 and most recently at the Givens Performing Arts Center for the virtual Front Row Concert Series in February.

The 7th annual Josie Music Awards will be held Sept. 17-18 at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge.