Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina announces dates for rodeo

June 25, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LAKE WACCAMAW — The 2021 Rodeo at the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina Farm and Benton/BTS Arena and Exhibition Center is scheduled to return Aug. 13 and 14.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. each evening.

“We are so grateful that we are able to bring this event back to the community,” said Amanda Thompson, Equine Therapy and events coordinator. “After having to cancel last year’s event, it was a big question for us to make sure we could bring a quality event safely for everyone to enjoy. Our farm team, along with leadership, worked to put together a plan to make this rodeo happen.”

Thomas Linton Rodeo is providing the Southern Rodeo Association sanctioned event. This means it will include top riders participating in bull riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and bareback riding.

“We could not put together an event like this for the community without our sponsors,” said Ricky Creech, BGHNC president and CEO. “Having the support of Old Dominion Freight Line and the Southeastern Gospel Music Association made it possible to bring this event back.”

Tickets for the event will only be sold at the gates. General admission is $15. Military and first responders get in for $12 with ID. Admission for children ages 6-10 is $10 and children 5 and under get in for free. All proceeds benefit the children and families of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.

“We encourage everyone to arrive at or before the gates open to ensure admission,” Thompson said. “We know that there is going to be a high demand this year and early arrival will allow you to get a good seat and enjoy the vendors.”

For more information, or to become a sponsor for the event, contact Johnna Harrelson at 910-646-3083.