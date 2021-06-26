Former Robeson County educator publishes second book

WHITEVILLE — Bobby Waddell, a retired pastor and Robeson County educator, is using his parents’ life story to inspire readers in his second published book, titled “Turnabout.”

“You don’t hear much about the small-town couple who have given significantly, so I just felt it in my heart that my folks have really been used by the Lord to bless the people throughout their ministry,” said the 62-year-old author. “That’s why it’s called ‘Turnabout’ because both parents really made a turnabout in their lives.”

“Turnabout” narrates the story of a plain, simple, small-town couple who traveled a unique journey in their ministry for Christ, sharing how their actions and presence in life demonstrated what being a Christian is all about.

“I describe how my parents, Elbert and Irene Waddell, faced many rough years early in their marriage,” Waddell said. “I tell how God stepped into their lives and created a turnabout change that allowed them to become a positive spiritual influence to their family, their pastorate, and the many other people who came to know them.”

Elbert and Irene were born during the Great Depression era. Elbert came from a poor family that dealt with alcoholism, while Irene came from a poor family and lost her dad as a child. The couple ended up finding each other, marrying and having a wonderful life financially in the early years through hard work, but alcoholism still caused many problems.

“My dad ultimately dedicated his life to Christ, and he was called into the preaching ministry,” Waddell said.

Although the book has just been released, “Turnabout” was in written during the 1980s and 1990s for the most part.

“I was just prompted to put down on paper some of the things that I have learned from my parents and their ministry and their lives,” he said. “I would come home in the ‘80s and I would just ask them questions.

“While I was teaching in school I told my students one of the best ways in the world that you can learn about history is by going home and talking to your grandparents, your great-grandparents and go home and talk to your parents.”

Waddell continued to ask questions and gather information until he accumulated enough to form “Turnabout.”

Waddell’s retirement and willingness to find a greater purpose in his ministry is what led to him finally getting the book published.

“I’ve been holding off, holding off, holding off and during my retirement years this is becoming a ministry for me,” Waddell said.

Waddell has been a bivocational pastor — following in his father’s footsteps — and a teacher for the majority of his life. His most recent pastorate was at South Whiteville Baptist Church, where he served from 1989-2020. His teaching career involved about 16 years at Rowland Middle School; 2 1/2 years as a literacy coach in Columbus County, and the balance of his time before retirement at Fairgrove Middle School.

He received an Associate of Arts degree from Southeastern Community College, a bachelor’s at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, a Master of Divinity at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Doctor of Ministry at Bethany Theological Seminary and Bible College, and a Master of School Administration at East Carolina University.

Waddell has three children.

“Turnabout” is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, WestBow Press and other book providers. It follows Waddell’s debut title, “Principles,” which was written last, but it was published first. “Principles” discusses five key Christian principles of Bible, prayer, church, giving, and witnessing.

“I hope it’s an enjoyable read, and I hope it’s beneficial to the people who read it. I hope it helps them (readers) with their life’s journey,” Waddell said.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@www.robesonian.com or 910-416-5865.