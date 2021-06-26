NC residents and visitors can fish for free on Fourth of July

Courtesy photo | NCWRC

RALEIGH — This Independence Day, anyone in North Carolina, regardless of age, will be able to fish for free.

Free Fishing Day, which runs from midnight until 11:59 p.m. July 4, offers residents and out-of-state visitors the opportunity to fish without having to purchase a license; however, all other fishing regulations apply, such as length and daily possession limits, as well as bait and tackle restrictions.

North Carolina’s annual free fishing day was authorized by the N.C. General Assembly in 1994 and sponsored by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. It always falls on the July Fourth holiday.

“Free Fishing Day was created to promote the sport of fishing and is a great opportunity for families to try a new outdoor activity,” said Christian Waters, the agency’s chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. “Fishing is relatively inexpensive recreational sport that anyone, no matter what their age or skill level, can enjoy. It’s an excellent way to enjoy quality time together in a relaxing setting on the water.”

The Commission’s website, ncwildlife.org, is a value resource for tips about where and what to fish, and the state’s Tackle Loaner Program, Waters said.

The interactive fishing and boating maps on the agency’s website list more than 500 fishing and boating areas, many of which are free, that are open to the public. Also, to give anglers a better chance of catching fish, the Commission stocks a variety of fish in waters across the state. Stocking information can also be found on the website.

Anglers should remember that boating areas likely will be crowded over the busy holiday weekend. Wildlife officials urge boaters to be patient, courteous and follow the boating etiquette tips below:

— Be patient and remain calm until an open parking space is available.

— Wait your turn in the launch line. Don’t block or cut off others.

— Park your vehicle and trailer while someone moves the boat away from the ramp.

— Recruit someone to move the boat away from the ramp while you retrieve your vehicle and trailer.

— Observe no-wake zones and be cautious.

While anyone can fish for free on July 4, a fishing license is required for people age 16 and older on all other days of the year. This includes both public and coastal waters in North Carolina. Purchasing a license online is quick and easy.

Other ways to purchase a license are by calling the Commission at 888-248-6834, visiting a local Wildlife Service agent, or the agency’s fishing webpage.

Current hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In other news, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will participate in a nationwide campaign Friday through July 4 called Operation Dry Water. The mission of the nationally coordinated effort is to promote sobriety while boating and educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Ultimately we want to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water,” said Lt. Forrest Orr, of the Wildlife Commission. “The Fourth of July weekend is traditionally the busiest weekend on the water. Our partnership with Operation Dry Water helps us to educate operators and passengers on the dangers associated with boating while impaired. We want everyone to have a great summer on the water — to do that boat operators must remain sober and alert.”

During last year’s campaign, law enforcement officers issued 443 warnings, 371 citations and removed 59 people who were boating under the influence from the state’s waterways. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08, or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.

“We also will be reminding boaters of other safe practices, such as wearing a life jacket and enrolling in a boater education course,” Orr said. “Not wearing a life vest is a contributing factor in many fatal incidents. Boating incidents happen quickly and wearing a life vest is the best way to be prepared.”

Boating at night typically increases during holiday weekends, so boaters should practice caution and be on high alert because of reduced visibility. Inland lighting rules are in effect and water skiing is prohibited between one hour after sunset and one hour before sunrise. Personal watercraft are prohibited on state waters between sunset and sunrise.

For more information about boating in North Carolina, visit ncwildlife.org/boating.