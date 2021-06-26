Three Rivers Land Trust works to save more of the Deep River

June 25, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
Three Rivers Land Trust is trying to expand conservation efforts along the Deep River in Northern Moore County. The Trust works with private landowners and public agencies to conserve the most important natural, scenic, agricultural, and historic places in a 15-county region of the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina.

SALISBURY — A conservation group is seeking to expand conservation efforts along the Deep River in Northern Moore County.

The Deep River has long been a focal area of conservation efforts for Three Rivers Land Trust, having conserved more than 2,000 acres along the river.

As a native of Montgomery County, Emily Callicutt, Land Protection specialist, is passionate about seeing land in the region protected.

“Seeing the lands that I was able to enjoy growing up conserved for future generations has always been a personal goal of mine,” Callicutt remarked. “I hope that by working to conserve lands along the Deep River that the scenic views will be maintained for the enjoyment of paddlers and boaters while protecting the water quality of the region and rare species found within it.”

The most recent conservation project on the Deep River took place in March 2020, permanently protecting an 89-acre property along the river through a conservation easement.

Speaking about the project, Crystal Cockman, director of Conservation and a Moore County native, said “This section of the Deep River is particularly important from a water quality and a recreation perspective, and we are glad to see another property here permanently protected.”

“The Deep River is a high-quality watershed with several rare aquatic species found in the stream,” Cockman added. “By conserving this property, we are protecting important wildlife habitat in the increasingly fragmented Sandhills region.”

There is conservation funding available to potentially buy conservation easements along the Deep River.

“The primary purpose of easements along the river will be to permanently protect the natural resources that the Deep River provides,” Callicutt said.

Conservation easements are legal documents that permanently protect a property from development while allowing a landowner to continue to live, use, and pass the land on to heirs.

Property owners with an interest in conservation can contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection specialist, at 910-220-0402 or [email protected]

To become a member and support TRLT in their conservation mission, contact Michael Fulk, associate director, at 704-647-0302 or [email protected]