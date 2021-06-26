New art that’s incomplete without people goes up in downtown Lumberton

Downtown Lumberton gets interactive art

Staff report
Downtown Lumberton’s first interactive mural was unveiled recently at Washington’s Men’s Store. The image, painted by Joy and Duncan McGugan and Gayle Bigelow, is on the store’s exterior wall and allows downtown visitors to pose in front of the mural and look as though they have butterfly wings.

LUMBERTON — The city’s first interactive mural was installed recently in the heart of downtown Lumberton.

Joy McGugan, a local artist and retired art educator, designed the mural, which can be seen on Washington’s Men’s Store’s exterior wall. The image, which depicts a large blue butterfly, allows downtown visitors to pose in front of the mural and look as though they have butterfly wings.

McGugan was inspired by a similar mural in Aberdeen, which she and her mother visited just to get a photograph of the inspirational design. Her husband, Duncan McGugan, and Gayle Bigelow helped paint the mural. Rob Redfearn prepped the wall for for the mural.

The N.C. Main Street Lumberton group’s Design Committee has been working on several projects to visually enhance the downtown area while encouraging participation in the arts. One of these projects was to create interactive murals on the walls of various businesses in the downtown district. Interactive murals are incomplete murals that are only complete with the help of the spectator, bringing the art to life.

In addition to butterfly wings, these small murals will include a variety of designs, ranging from bird wings to bubbles and balloon designs, for people to pose with and photograph.

The goal is to use the art as an incentive to bring more people to downtown Lumberton and encourage them to take photos and share via social media, according to Connie Russ-Wallwork, Lumberton’s Downtown Development coordinator.

“That one little mural has generated so much excitement, which we’re very excited about,” Russ-Wallwork said.

Each mural will be in close proximity to the flora and fauna mural painted in 2018 by muralist Scott Nurkin. The 40-feet-high by 100-feet-wide mural is located in the future pocket park location on North Elm Street.

The project is made possible through a partnership with the Robeson County Arts Council, Lumberton Visitors Bureau, Rediscover Downtown Lumberton and a Façade Improvement Grant from the City of Lumberton.

Russ-Wallwork gave a special thanks to W.C. Washington, who gave the city permission to use his business.