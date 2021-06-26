What’s Happening

•June 27
Outdoor concert: An Outdoor Gospel Sing will be held at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Airy Ball Park, located at 438 Alvin Road in Pembroke. The event is part of the 52nd Annual Lumbee Homecoming. The full schedule is available at the Lumbee Regional Development Association Lumbee Homecoming website.
•July 1
Summer Jam: The Town of Pembroke has scheduled a Summer Jam at Milton R. Memorial Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
•July 2
Fireworks show: The Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show will be held at 9:30 p.m. at the Lumbee Regional Development Association Office Complex Events Field. The event is part of the 52nd Annual Lumbee Homecoming. The full schedule is available at the Lumbee Regional Development Association Lumbee Homecoming website
•July 3
Homecoming parade: The Lumbee Homecoming Parade will be held at 10 a.m. beginning at Pembroke Elementary School. The event is part of the 52nd Annual Lumbee Homecoming. The full schedule is available at the Lumbee Regional Development Association Lumbee Homecoming website
•July 8
Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the 1941 film “Citizen Kane” at 7 p.m.
•July 21
Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the 1942 film “Casablanca” at 7 p.m.
•Aug. 12
Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the 1954 film “Dial M for Murder” at 7 p.m.
•Aug. 14-15
Golf tournament: The Kiwanis Golf Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pine Crest Country Club in Lumberton.
•Aug. 18-19
Instant Pot: The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center will hold virtual Instant Pot for Beginners classes Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]
•Aug. 24-26
Air frying: The Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will hold virtual Air Frying for Beginners classes Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences Agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]
•Aug. 26
Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the1954 film “Rear Window” at 7 p.m.
Ongoing
Walking classes: The Lumber River Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging is holding Walk with Ease classes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Monday through June 18 at their headquarters, located at 30 CJ Walker Road in Pembroke. To register contact Kayla Lowry by calling 910-775-9741 or 910-734-9646 or 910-734-9646, or emailing [email protected]
Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.
Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.