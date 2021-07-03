Summer Reading Program is underway at Robeson County Public Library

Our Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” officially launched on June 21 and while it looks a little different than previous years, we are excited to bring another reading challenge and awesome programs to be enjoyed by all ages. Not only is the Summer Reading Program a great way to encourage reading over the summer season, it’s also important in staying engaged and connected to your local library.
If you haven’t registered for the program yet, no problem! We have a new virtual platform called READsquared you can use to register online for free. Visit robesoncountylibrary.readsquared.com or download the READsquared app to register and begin logging minutes or books. Turtle Tots (0-4), Chameleon Kiddos (5-12), and Toucan Teens (13-17) are challenged to read 1,000 minutes, while Alpaca Adults (18+) will read four books. Only one turn-in per person is permitted and be sure to pick up your prize when completed. All prizes are while supplies last. For assistance with registering or logging minutes or books you can contact your local library and staff will be happy to help.
We have a great lineup of programs for each age group to enjoy virtually. You can view all programs on our Facebook page or on the READsquared site under the “Events” tab. We are currently accepting submissions for the Tails and Tales Virtual Art Contest, which will run until July 30. Create animal-themed artwork and library staff will award first-, second-, and third-place prizes per division. This is open to all ages. All you have to do is take a photo of your artwork and fill out a Google form. You can locate the form on our Facebook page or our website under the Virtual Summer Reading tab. For assistance, contact us at 910-738-4859.
We are thrilled to partner with the Robeson County Humane Society by hosting a Supply Drive July 2-30. Patrons can drop off donations to any of our seven locations. When you donate an item, you will be entered in a raffle to win a small prize. Only one entry per person. Please be sure to check out our Facebook page or website for a list of items the shelter currently needs. You can also check out an interview with the Humane Society on our Facebook page conducted by Outreach specialist Caroline Lloyd. Furry Fun for Everyone Fridays will also bring awareness to other local animal organizations throughout the summer. We encourage everyone to help out our furry friends in need!
A special thank you goes out to our Summer Reading Program 2021 sponsors: The Friends of the Robeson County Public Library, Fountain Computer Repair, Fairmont Rural Fire Department, and Cheryl and Randy Stone.
Our libraries are open, so be sure to stop in and check out materials as you complete your reading log. We look forward to seeing you!
Lauren Piszczor is an Adult Services librarian for the Robeson County Public Library.