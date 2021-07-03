Robeson County Arts Council schedules Handmade Holiday Marketplace Nov. 13

July 2, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council is accepting applications from artisans and craftsmen for its Handmade Holiday Marketplace scheduled for Nov. 13.

Applications and information on the setup are available on the Council’s website. Spaces will be available inside and outside of Osterneck Auditorium, where the market will be held. There also will be food trucks on site for the convenience of shoppers and vendors.

Shoppers and visitors from the five-county area and beyond are invited to experience the talents and skills of artists from the greater Robeson County area.

The Handmade Holiday Marketplace is being held early this year to support artists and in order to offer time for any follow-up sales and pop-up events.

The market is to increase purchases of locally produced gifts and other items. This will be the Council’s second year presenting an opportunity to support local artists and craftsmen.

More information on vendor registration can be found on the Council’s website: www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org.