LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions has announced that its Summer Stage Workshop,“Dreams Can Come True,” will run July 10-24.

“Whether you’ve always wanted to be on the stage and didn’t know how to audition, you want to develop your own performing skills, or want to know how to ‘win’ that audition, this program is for you,” the announcement reads in part.

The workshop will be at the Purple Door Studio Theatre, located at 215 E. Fourth St. in Lumberton, with sessions covering dance, acting and singing. The two-week workshop will be offered by the local production company for all talents ages 9-13, creating an introduction to theater with techniques for how to audition and “get the part.”

Whether the interest is singing, dancing, acting or general performance, the workshop will focus on the individual student to develop those areas. The workshop will be taught by professional artists specialized in each area to bring out the best in each performer.

The workshop will conclude July 24 with a performance for the public designed to showcase each performer’s new skills.

Summer Stage is limited to 15 people. The registration fee is $35, to hold a student’s place for this creative workshop.

For more information on dates, times and registration, call Purple Door at 910-224-4000, or message the Purple Door Production via Facebook.