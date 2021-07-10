Sunflowers on display in field at North Carolina Museum of Art

July 9, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
Sunflowers are at full bloom at the the North Carolina Museum of Art’s 2.5-acre field, first planted in 2018. The museum has partnered with Dorothea Dix Park to make Raleigh the City of Sunflowers in 2021.

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of Art and Dorothea Dix Park have partnered to make Raleigh the City of Sunflowers in 2021.

The NCMA’s 2.5-acre field, first planted in 2018, is located near the intersection of the Blue Loop and Meadow trails and includes a mix of colorful sunflowers, cosmos and zinnias. The field features walk-through paths and makes a “stunning” backdrop in the Museum Park.

New for 2021, the Museum Park has a second sunflower planting located below the Ellipse. The Museum offers a two-part outdoor workshop to teach nature photography in the sunflower field on July 20 and 27.

The five-acre sunflower field at Dix Park, which debuted in 2018 but was canceled because of the pandemic in 2020 is back. It is an interdepartmental project of the city between Raleigh Water; Office of Sustainability; and Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources. Paths through the field provide a close-up look at the sunflowers and a view of the Raleigh skyline. After the bloom is over, Raleigh Water harvests the sunflower seeds for biofuel.

Dix Park and the Museum Park are connected via the Rocky Branch and Reedy Creek greenway trails. Both locations are home to Citrix Cycle bike rental stations.

Dorothea Dix Park is the site of one of the premiere new park projects in America. The 308-acre site blends historic architecture and rich landscapes into a unique destination in the heart of Raleigh. The effort to create Dorothea Dix Park is a public-private partnership between the City of Raleigh and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

The benefits of sunflowers are not limited to becoming biofuel; they also help support wildlife.

The fields — which started to bloom in July — serve as massive pollinator habitats for bees and other pollinators. In the Museum Park, after the sunflowers stop producing blooms, a variety of birds such as goldfinches, wrens, warblers, and indigo buntings feed on the sunflower seed.

Visitors will be able to learn more at http://www.dixpark.org/sunflowersand ncartmuseum.org/sunflowers. Both locations are using #CityOfSunflowers on social media.