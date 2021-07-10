Robeson County Arts Council elects board of directors members

July 10, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council recently elected board members for fiscal year 2021-22.

Executive committee members elected Brianna Goodwin president of the Council’s board of directors.

“After serving the Arts Council for three years as secretary, I am elated to take on a new role and embrace this tremendous opportunity to promote and advocate for arts programs throughout our county,” Goodwin said.

Nancy Fields remains vice president, Erika Nolley was appointed secretary, and Mary Ann Masters will serve as treasurer.

Additional board members include Wendy Allen, James Bass, Jonathan Brewington, Wendy Chavis, Larry Cox, Zavery McDougald and Shaneitha Nance.

The Robeson County Arts Council is an all-volunteer organization. Its primary role is the promotion and development of artists and the arts throughout Robeson County to grow the arts through partnerships, projects and programs.

More than $200,000 of funding from the North Carolina Arts Council was administered through the annual Grassroots grant program and the N.C. CARES Act grant. The RCAC also participates in Regional Artist Support program with the councils of Cumberland, Hoke, Sampson and Scotland counties.

For more information about the Arts Council, visit https://www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org.