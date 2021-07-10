Robeson County Arts Council accepting applications for Grassroots funding

July 10, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council is now accepting applications for Grassroots subgrants, which fund local art projects and programs.

Applications are available at the Council’s website: https://www.robesoncountyartscouncil.org. The deadline for the receipt of applications is July 23.

“Over the years, funding from the Grassroots grant has enabled numerous community organizations to expand their reach with arts programming for Robeson County residents of all ages and backgrounds. We are hopeful that this year’s application pool will include folks that we have sponsored in the past as well as some up and coming groups,” said Brianna Goodwin, RCAC president.

Applying organizations must have been in operation for at least one year, and must reside and carry out projects within Robeson County, and must take place between July 1 and June 15, 2022. Individuals are not eligible to apply. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply.

Grant amounts range from $500 and up. The subgrants available are classified as matching grant, meaning applicants/recipients must provide a dollar-for-dollar match reflected in the budget and final report.

Limited funding is available, so awards are granted based on a tiered system.

The first priority for funding includes theaters, galleries, art guilds, dance companies, folk art societies, writers’ groups and more.

Second priority is given to support arts learning and arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists.

Third priority is given to community, civic and municipal organizations conducting programs with qualified artists.

With Robeson County having one of the most ethnically diverse populations in the nation, special consideration is given to projects that employ minority artists, according to a notice from the Robeson County Arts Council.

Technical assistance for the application process is available by appointment by calling 910-847-2787.