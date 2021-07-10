Repeat Performance Thrift Shop has reopened in downtown Lumberton

The ‘We’re Closed” sign at Repeat Performance Thrift Shop in Lumberton was flipped this week after more than year. The store, located at 208 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, closed March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Margaret Hammonds searches for deals at the Repeat Performance Thrift Shop, which reopened this week in downtown Lumberton. The shop has been a favorite of Hammonds for years.

LUMBERTON — Bargain hunters can rest easy now that Repeat Performance Thrift Shop has reopened its doors.

The thrift store in downtown Lumberton made its return to business this week after being closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and folks can expect to see some changes, including a fresh coat of paint for the exterior and a new sign.

“We want to see viable businesses down here and especially here on the plaza, and so I’m very excited that they’ve had a face-lift and a lovely appearance looking out onto the plaza and there will be more activity,” said Dencie Lambdin, chair of the City of Lumberton’s Main Street Committee and longtime volunteer at the thrift store.

Although most retail businesses reopened this past year at limited capacities and most recently to full capacity, leadership at the thrift store located at 208 N. Chestnut St. were a little more hesitant to reopen, with most of the 20 or so volunteers being older or retirees.

“We just wanted to be sure we could be safe before we opened up,” said Candy Borbet, chair of the thrift store’s oversight board. “Then when I realized we could open up, we had to clean it all up.”

Store volunteers have been working the past four months to get the shop back in order. This included cleaning the store from top to bottom, and rewashing all of the clothing items in the store, Borbet said.

“We tried to be a little bit more updated,” Borbet said. “We tried to do some safety precautions.”

Fogging the store each day before opening is another precaution.

Dorothy Maynor was one of the first individuals to enter the store when it reopened and was thankful business was back on track.

“I haven’t been here since a long time ago,” Maynor said.

Repeat Performance has been a fixture next to the plaza in downtown Lumberton for the past 40 years, first opening its doors in 1982.

Labelled as a nonprofit organization, Repeat Performance was established as a ministry of Trinity Episcopal Church to fund the church’s soup kitchen for the homeless, using profits accumulated from reselling donated items.

Today proceeds help support Lumberton Christian Care Center. The thrift store sends $500 a month to the organization. At the end of each year, the store shares its remaining profits with other local organizations, Borbet said.

“We divide it up and the board decides who they want to give it to, and it’s always local people,” she said.

Although the nonprofit was started by the Trinity Episcopal Church, a variety of volunteers have assisted throughout the years, among them BB&T through its Lighthouse Project, beta clubs or honor society students seeking service hours, or school teachers looking to donate their time during the summer.

“It’s a real cross section of people who have volunteered throughout the years, which is nice,” Dencie Lambdin said.

For information about volunteering, call 910-739-5626.

The thrift store is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Individuals who wish to make donations or consignments, should come in on weekdays, when a manager is available at the store.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclai@www.robesonian.com or 910-416-5865.