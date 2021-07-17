Author to speak about ‘Rock Force’ at Airborne and Special Operations Museum

July 16, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report
FAYETTEVILLE — War correspondent and bestselling author Kevin Maurer is scheduled to visit the Airborne and Special Operations Museum on Aug. 3 to discuss his latest book, “Rock Force: The American Paratroopers Who Took Back Corregidor and Exacted MacArthur’s Revenge on Japan.”

The visit will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum located at 100 Bragg Blvd. in Fayetteville. It is free for Museum Friend members and active duty military. There is a $10 admission fee for all other members of the public.

Maurer is an award-winning journalist who has covered military operations for nearly two decades. He has been embedded with combat troops many times, including with the 82nd Airborne Division during the invasion of Iraq in 2003, and with a Special Forces team in Afghanistan for 10 weeks in 2010. His books include the massively successful “No Easy Day,” the inside story of the Bin Laden raid, co-written with former Navy Seal Mark Owen.

Maurer’s newest book recounts how in late December 1941 when Gen. Douglas MacArthur, caught off guard by the Japanese invasion of the Philippines, is forced to retreat to Corregidor, a jagged, rocky island fortress at the mouth of Manila Bay. Months later, under orders from the president, the general is whisked away in the dark of night, leaving his troops to their fate. It is a bitter pill for a fiercely proud warrior who has always protected his men. He famously declares “I shall return,” but the humiliation of Corregidor haunts him, even earning him the derisive nickname “Dugout Doug.”

The book goes on to tell how in early 1945, MacArthur returns to the Philippines, his eyes firmly fixed on Corregidor, according to the book. To take back the island, he calls on the 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, a highly trained veteran airborne unit. Their mission is to jump onto the island — hemmed in by sheer cliffs, pockmarked by bomb craters, bristling with deadly spiky broken tree trunks — and wrest it from some 6,700 Japanese defenders who await, fully armed and ready to fight to the death.

Drawn from firsthand accounts and personal interviews with the battle’s surviving veterans, Maurer delves into this “extraordinary” tale, uncovering accounts of bravery and heroism during an epic, yet largely forgotten, clash of the Pacific War.