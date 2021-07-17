What’s Happening

July 16, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0

•July 21

Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the 1942 film “Casablanca” at 7 p.m.

•Aug. 12

Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the 1954 film “Dial M for Murder” at 7 p.m.

•Aug. 14

Pro wrestling: Crime Alley Comics and Collectibles, located at 2402 East Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, will hold a free live pro wrestling show at 7 p.m. For more information, call 910-734-6720.

•Aug. 14-15

Golf tournament: The Kiwanis Golf Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

•Aug. 18-19

Instant Pot: The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center will hold virtual Instant Pot for Beginners classes Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

•Aug. 24-26

Air frying: The Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will hold virtual Air Frying for Beginners classes Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences Agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

•Aug. 26

Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the1954 film “Rear Window” at 7 p.m.

•Sept. 3

Fireworks: The City of Lumberton will hold an end-of-summer fireworks show beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Lumberton High School.

•Sept. 17

Soul concert: The Masters of Soul will perform at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. For ticket information, call 910-738-4339.

•Sept. 25

Food Trucks: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. yo 5 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.