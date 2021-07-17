What’s Happening

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center recently released the lineup for its 2021-22 Mainstage Series and audiences can expect to see some soul, a holiday classic, bluegrass and an orchestra.

The Masters of Soul performance in January 2020 was the final show with a live audience during the 2019-20 Mainstage Series, before the theater closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It seems fitting that the Masters return to the theater’s stage as the season’s opener on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

A regular sell-out show, Masters of Soul is a celebration of artists discovered in the Motor City in the 1960s. The show features costumed, fully choreographed tributes to male and female groups of the era, backed by a band of seasoned musicians who have been performing together for decades.

Audience members can relive or experience for the first time the harmonies and smooth moves by acts such as The Temptations, Gladys Knight and The Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, and many more. The high-energy show is for audiences of all ages.

The Kruger Brothers will make their way to stage on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the theater, as part of the annual Bluegrass on the Blackwater event.

In an “ever-expanding,” “body-of-work,” Jens Kruger, on banjo and vocals; Uwe Kruger, on guitar and lead vocals; and Joel Landsberg, providing bass and vocals, personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Born and raised in Europe, the trio moved to the United States in 2002 and is based in Wilkesboro.

The Kruger Brothers’ discipline, creativity and their ability to infuse classical music into folk music has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. The honesty of their writing has since become a hallmark of the trio’s work.

The Carolina Civic Center’s annual “A Robeson County Christmas Show” will return to in-person audience, closing out 2021. The 2020 show was held virtually for the first time in the production’s history. The annual holiday musical revue is geared toward the entire family and features some of the best regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays.

This year’s show features Lumberton’s own former Miss North Carolina Rebekah Revels Lowry, X-Factor Top 40 selection Brent Tyler, and other featured singers. Viewers will experience the staged dancing of “The Civettes” and adorable performances by the show’s youth cast. The theater will be decorated for Christmas and, of course, there will be appearances by Frosty the Snowman, The Grinch and Santa Claus.

This year marks the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater’s 10th edition of what has become the region’s most popular Christmas show. Showtimes are Dec. 9-11, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. Matinee performances will be held Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

On Jan. 29 at 7 p.m., the theater will welcome back the Glenn Miller Orchestra, a favorite touring big band to perfectly complement the setting of the historic theater that first opened in 1928 — just 10 years before the original version of this famous big band was formed.

The world famous orchestra, with its unique jazz sound, is considered to be one of the “greatest bands of all time.” The present version of the orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world. Nick Hilscher is the orchestra’s present music director.

Returning to theater Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. from previous sold-out performances will be Balsam Range, whose ascent to the top of the bluegrass world has left a well-marked trail of success since the band’s inception in 2007. One of the genre’s most award-winning artists in recent years, they have garnered 10 International Bluegrass Music Association awards on the heels of six critically acclaimed albums. Balsam Range has left audiences spellbound while headlining major festivals from coast to coast, selling out venues across the nation, and appearing multiple times at the Grand Ole Opry.

Next in the lineup is the annual “My Time to Shine” talent competition, which takes the stage on March 19 at 7 p.m.

The popular and competitive talent competition includes all categories of talent — from singing and dancing to instrumental, and more. Auditions will be held to determine who gets to showcase their skills on the stage, with cash and gift prizes going to the top contestants, and a grand prize of $1,000.

Cornell Gunter’s Coasters are an American rhythm & blues/rock ‘n’ roll vocal group that had a string of hits in the late 1950s. Beginning with “Searchin” and “Young Blood,” their most memorable songs were written by the songwriting and producing team Leiber and Stoller.

Although The Coasters originated outside of mainstream doo-wop, their records were so frequently imitated that they became an important part of the “doo-wop” legacy through the 1960s. The Coasters’ hits also comprised a major portion of the song score for the 1994 musical revue Smokey Joe’s Café, a retrospective of Leiber and Stoller songs that received one Grammy Award and seven Tony Award nominations following its 1995 Broadway debut. From “Yakkety Yak” to “Charlie Brown” to “Poison Ivy,” these monumental songs helped induct The Coasters into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

The Coasters are set to perform at 7 p.m. on April 22 at the Carolina Civic Center.

The Mainstage Series will close out the season with an original production of the classic story “The Wizard of Oz,” directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary.

When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical Land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The Wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

“The Wizard of Oz” is scheduled to run June 9-11 at 7 p.m., June 11 at 1 p.m. and June 12 at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be bought online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in person or with a credit card or cash from noon to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be bought at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour before a performance.

A season subscription discount of 20% off the individual price is available for the purchase of five or more events at the same time through our box office. Senior, military, PrivilegesPlus, student discounts and group rates are also available for most events. For details about joining UNC Health Southeastern’s PrivilegesPlus program, visit its web page at www.srmc.org/pplus.

The theater is located at 315 North Chestnut St. in downtown Lumberton.