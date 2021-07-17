Watching a movie done best with family, popcorn and the big screen of a theater

One of my favorite pastimes is going to the movies. It still is, but things have changed.

Last month for Father’s Day, my family took me to a movie. We didn’t see anything new, in fact we watched a movie that came out 30 years ago, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” I was finishing my senior year of high school the Memorial Day weekend it was released, and I, coincidentally, was working at one of the two local movie theaters in town.

There are no movie theaters in Lumberton anymore. COVID-19 was the death knell for the last remaining movie house in Lumberton. The Town & Country was the last hold-out, and in March 2020, the doors closed indefinitely. The Cinema Four closed its doors around 2015 and just a couple of years later, it was toppled to make way for a new German supermarket that never came.

I was happy to see a movie again on the big screen, and honestly, it didn’t bother me one bit that I was watching something I’ve seen more than a few times already. It’s really about the experience after all.

My love for movies began in what was once the Riverside Theater, and that closed to make way for the Town & Country. My mom and dad took me to see “The Towering Inferno,” and later my life changed when I got to see the first ever summer blockbuster motion picture, “Jaws.” I recall standing in the line to get in, mesmerized by the big over-sized movie posters, which began a whole new love for art. It’s also worth noting that the last movie I saw on the big screen was “Jaws.” Forget that I watch it on TV all the time, but seeing it in all it’s glory was worth it.

The movie business has changed a lot, especially in the wake of the global pandemic that closed movie houses all over the country. The internet changed most everything in the early 2000s. The music business was upended by file-sharing, digital downloads, and now streaming. It was only a matter of time before movie viewing followed suit. From VHS to DVD to on-demand viewing, the appeal of staying home to enjoy movies has only been growing. It’s cheaper and easier.

Most people don’t know this, but movie theaters hardly ever make money from the movies they show. You see, the studios (Paramount, Warner Bros., etc.) strike deals with presenter companies (movie theaters) for profit-sharing. Depending on the movie and the deal, a theater may only be looking at keeping 40% of the revenue that comes from ticket sales. Sometimes, that figure only takes place after opening weekend. That’s why popcorn costs so much, but again, it’s worth it for the experience, right?

Like some of you, I can still remember what “back by popular demand” means. For those who do not, up until the late ‘80s a film would spend months at a theater and sometimes popular films made another round before going to video. Nowadays if a movie stays on a screen for more than a few weeks, it’s doing great. In addition to an endless supply of movie channels, many studios began making their feature films available through services like HBO Max, which has premiered a handful of new movies on the same day as their theatrical release. So why bother?

Something happened this year that should tell us something. In April, Warner Bros. released the movie “King Kong vs. Godzilla” concurrently in the theaters and on streaming through HBO Max and more people viewed it in the theater, despite many theaters at the time only opening to 50% capacity. The movie, made for $160 million, went on to gross more than $390 million. What it tells us is people want the movie theater experience.

When my wife told me we were going to see “Indiana Jones,” there was an error in the advertising, so we didn’t know if we were watching that movie or “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the first film in the franchise. So, not knowing what we were actually seeing, only that it was an Indiana Jones movie, my wife remarked, “It’s just an excuse to go eat popcorn, anyway.” And she was right. Flanked by one of my daughters on each side of me, I realized I was sharing an experience with them, making a memory.

Going to the movies is an experience, and that’s why we missed it so much, and why — even though it’s changed and probably will continue to do so — nothing beats sitting in comfy recliners with a bucket of fresh popcorn under your arm, and the excitement of the sight and sound of a movie on the big screen.

James Bass is the executive director of the Givens Performing Arts Center at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected]