Purple Door bringing musical, comedy rendition of ‘Cinderella’ to the stage

July 17, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions is producing a comical, musical rendition of the classic fairy tale, “Cinderella.”

The production will run July 30-31 and Aug. 5-7 at 7 p.m. Matinee shows are scheduled July 31, and Aug. 1 and Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. The show will take place at Purple Door Studio Theatre, located at 215 E. Fourth St. in downtown Lumberton.

In the comical adaptation, audience members can expect “fun and laughter” as the actors interact with the audience, while still maintaining the original story. The production follows his majesty, King Darling III, as he invites everyone in the kingdom to a splendid Summer Ball in honor of Prince Charming’s birthday.

All young princes and princesses are encouraged to dress up in their favorite attire to meet the prince. There will be special treats, surprises and a meeting with Cinderella and Prince Charming for pictures at each show.

Pre-sale tickets are $7 for children 13 and and $12 for ages 14 and up. Group discounts also are available. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, by searching for PDP Cinderella, or by calling 910-224-4000 for reservations and tickets.

This musical is supported through grants from Robeson County Arts Council and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources. Follow Purple Door on Facebook and Instagram to meet the cast, special guests and for behind-the-scenes specials.