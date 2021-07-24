What’s Happening

•Today

Democratic series: North Carolina Congressman G.K. Butterfield will speak at 11 a.m. as part of the Robeson County Democratic Party’s virtual speaker series. To get access, email Carol Richardson, chair of the Party’s Fundraising Committee at [email protected]

•July 30

Vaccine clinic: The Lumberton Christian Care Center, located at 220 E. Second St., is partnering with the Robeson County Health Department to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about the event, call the Health Department at 910-671-3200.

•July 31

Democratic series: Michael Blake, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, will speak at 1 p.m. as part of the Robeson County Democratic Party’s virtual speaker series. To get access, email Carol Richardson, chair of the Party’s Fundraising Committee at [email protected]

•Aug. 12

Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the 1954 film “Dial M for Murder” at 7 p.m.

•Aug. 14

Pro wrestling: Crime Alley Comics and Collectibles, located at 2402 East Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton, will hold a free live pro wrestling show at 7 p.m. For more information, call 910-734-6720.

•Aug. 14-15

Golf tournament: The Kiwanis Golf Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

•Aug. 18-19

Instant Pot: The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center will hold virtual Instant Pot for Beginners classes Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

•Aug. 24-26

Air frying: The Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center will hold virtual Air Frying for Beginners classes Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m., Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences Agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

•Aug. 26

Film series: The Carolina Civic Center will screen the1954 film “Rear Window” at 7 p.m.

•Aug. 28

Golf tournament: The Robeson County Community Art Guild has scheduled an It’s All About Art golf tournament and silent auction from noon to 4:30 p.m. 

•Sept. 3

Fireworks: The City of Lumberton will hold an end-of-summer fireworks show beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Lumberton High School.

•Sept. 17

Soul concert: The Masters of Soul will perform at the Carolina Civic Center at 7 p.m. For ticket information, call 910-738-4339.

•Sept. 25

Food Trucks: The Lumberton Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lumberton Downtown Plaza.

Ongoing

Community Watch: The East Lumberton Community Watch meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the East Lumberton Community Resource Center, located at 1608 E. Fifth St. For information, call Councilwomen Karen Higley at 910-740-3406. Godwin Heights Community Watch meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Godwin Heights Park.

Taxidermy class: David Monroe, of the N.C. Wildlife Commission, will be offering a free taxidermy and wildlife management class, by appointment, at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel for students in grades seven through 12. For more information, call 910-585-1739.