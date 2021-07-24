Robeson County Community Art Guild schedules golf tournament to raise funds

July 23, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Features 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Community Art Guild has scheduled a golf tournament and silent auction that will be “All About Art” for Aug. 28 at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The entry fee is $300 for teams that want to participate in the tournament that tees off at 1 p.m. Entries will be accepted by the Arts Guild until Aug. 14.

Sponsorship opportunities include Par, which is worth $100 and includes a banner, Arts Guild membership, and social media recognition; Birdie, a $300 sponsorship, which adds a free team entry, and a business gift card in a gift bag; Eagle, a $500 sponsorship that includes all of the benefits of the Birdie plus a tee box sign; and the $1,000 Hole-In-One sponsorship, which includes everything in the Eagle plus a larger gift bag and a cart sign.

Anyone interested in sponsoring should contact Jim Tripp at 910-374-7276, Richard Monroe at 910-618-7555 or the Guild House at 910-816-7481.

An art auction will be held simultaneously with tournament from noon to 4:30 p.m. and will be open to the public.

“We have pottery, we have paintings, we have woodworks and metal work,” said Sandra Hayes, Guild executive director of Records.

Participants can expect to see a series of “wow” pieces that will go toward a worthy cause, Hayes said.

“We’re getting together some pretty amazing pieces,” she said. “We’re hoping everyone gets out to come.”

The purpose of the event is to raise funds that will go toward remodelling the nonprofit’s base location at 109 W. Ninth St. in Lumberton, which was transferred to the Guild by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

“We’re just getting started,” Hayes said. “This is our first fundraiser and the majority will go towards repairs on the house and getting it ready to use at our home base.”