LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is seeking talented female dancers and “effervescent” young performers to be part of its 10th Annual Robeson County Christmas Show.

Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, the show is a “heart-warming, holiday musical revue for the entire family,” according to information from the Theater. The show features a talented regional cast of singers and dancers, including a youth ensemble, the “Civettes,” and featured vocalists.

The show has become one of the most popular Christmas events in the region, and has been featured on UNC-TV’s “Carolina Weekend,” according to information from the Theater.

The theater is seeking seven female dancers for its newest addition of The Civettes, and eight children who are “mature, effervescent, spirited, and can dance, sing and take direction well.”

Auditions for the youth ensemble are scheduled 6 p.m. Aug. 13, and 11 a.m. Aug. 14 for The Civettes. Callbacks will be Aug. 15. Auditions will be at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

Children should come prepared to sing a Christmas song that demonstrates their vocal ability, and be prepared to learn a dance combination. Appropriate dance attire and shoes are recommended. Changing space will be made available.

The Civettes should come prepared to learn a dance combination.

Rehearsals will begin early September. Show dates are Dec. 9-12, 17 and 18, and school shows dates are Nov. 22-23.

For more information, contact stage manager Jonathan Brewington at 910-738-4339 or email Jonathan@CarolinaCivicCenter.com.